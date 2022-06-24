San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 24th | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will be home to face the Philadelphia Phillies for the second game of their four-game set. The Phillies won the opener 6-2 and are now up to 37-34 on the year. Meanwhile, the loss dropped San Diego down to 44-28, one game behind the LA Dodgers in the National League West title race.

The visiting Phillies will go with Aaron Nola, who has a 4-4 record and a 3.11 ERA through 14 starts. Nola has been very reliable for Philly, especially lately, where he's allowed just two runs in 23 innings. The veteran righty almost went for a complete game in his lone start against San Diego last season. In that outing, he tossed 8 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and fanning 11.

The Padres' offense ranks 10th in the MLB in runs per nine, and they are capable of exploding for big games here and there. Don't expect that to be the case on Friday, though, with the way Nola has been commanding ball games.

The Padres will have lefty Mackenzie Gore on the hill for Friday's matchup. The rookie hurler has been up and down this year, but recently it's been very down for him. He's surrendered 14 earned runs over his last 6 1/3 frames, and he's facing a lineup that hits better off of southpaws. Gore is undoubtedly a talent for the future, but he'll need to start stringing together some solid outings.

MacKenzie Gore, 9th and 10th K (thru 5)

"MacKenzie Gore, 9th and 10th K (thru 5)" - Rob Friedman

The Phillies lineup likes hitting lefties, and after scoring six on Thursday, they'll look to be around that figure again Friday.

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Friday, June 24, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies -130 -1.5 (+135) Over 7 (-115) San Diego Padres +110 +1.5 (-165) Under 7 (-105)

Looking at the last 28 meetings, the over has hit 21 of them, dating back a few years. With the total set so low, it could go either way on Friday.

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

Nola has held his opposition to under three earned runs in four of his last five outings. He's not only prevented runs, but he's also done a great job limiting base runners. In a pitcher-friendly park, he should have another solid performance.

Pick: Aaron Nola Under 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-143)

"Aaron Nola is very good." - Philadelphia Phillies

Nola's also given out just one free pass in his last five starts, and his control has been excellent all year. Out of his 14 starts, he's walked more than one batter in just two of the 14. Expect that trend to continue on Friday.

Pick: Aaron Nola Under 1.5 Walks (-137)

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Prediction

The Padres have a solid lineup, but it's hard to see Nola having much trouble Friday with the way he's been pitching. Look for the Phillies to lead after five behind Nola.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies First 5 Innings -0.5 (+105)

