San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions June 20, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants continue their six-game road trip as they play the Atlanta Braves.

The Giants start this in third place in the National League West but only three games back of first place. They've managed to pick up some ground as they have won three of their last 10.

The Braves are coming off a series with the Chicago Cubs, where their 14-game winning streak ended. They dropped the first two games of the series before blowing out the Cubs 6-0 in the series finale.

"WE ARE THOSE MFERS!!!" - Joc Pederson

Mr. Joctober is returning to Truist Park tonight, where he is sure to receive a warm welcome from Braves fans. He played just 64 games in Atalanta, but it only took one playoff series for him to win their hearts for a lifetime.

Pitching tonight are Max Fried for Atlanta and Logan Webb for San Fransisco.

Longan Webb has been consistent for the Giants. He sports a 3.43 ERA with a record of 6-2. He's not a shutdown pitcher, but he keeps the runs to a minimum and lets his team's offense take care of the rest.

Max Fried has been a bulldozer. The lefty hasn't recorded a loss in more than 10 starts, and his 2.90 ERA is one of the best in the National League.

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: San Fransisco Giants @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Monday, June 20, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Giants +128 Over 8 (-110) Yes (-113) Braves -152 Under 8 (-110) No (-113)

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Whenever a former Brave makes their return to Atlanta, they seem to suddenly become Babe Ruth. That said, bettors should look for a big game from Joc Pederson.

Pederson to Record an RBI (+170)

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Max Fried, 94mph Fastball and 88mph Slider, Individual Pitches + Overlay. Max Fried, 94mph Fastball and 88mph Slider, Individual Pitches + Overlay. https://t.co/EQ6eYpCgwL

"Max Fried, 94mph Fastball and 88mph Slider..." - Rob Friedman

Max Fried has been so effective in games of late that he is pitching more innings; more innings means more batters, more outs, and more opportunities for hits and strikeouts. For that reason, his totals have been climbing, and bettors should take advantage.

Max Fried Over 5.5 Strikouts (-130) & Over 5.5 Hits (-108)

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

The Braves made up some incredible ground in the National League East while winning 14 games in a row. It sure would be a shame for them to squander that work. A win in this series would help propel them even further in the division.

Atlanta (-152)

