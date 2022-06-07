San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 7th | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series. The 23-31 Rockies enter this series after getting swept in a four-game series at home by the Atlanta Braves. The 29-24 Giants are back at home following their road trip. In their last 11 games at home, San Francisco has a .857 OPS, and they've won seven of the 11. On the year, they're 13-11 at Oracle Park while averaging 5.5 runs per game, while Colorado has given up 5.8 runs as the road side this season.

The Giants will tab Carlos Rodon, who is 4-4, with a 3.44 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through 10 starts. He also has an 11.5 Ks per nine innings through 55 frames in 2022. It's not surprising that Rockies pitching has been bad this year, but on the other hand, their hitting has been impressive. This year, Colorado's C.J. Cron has been one of the best hitters in the National League, as he boasts a .295 average and 14 home runs, good for third-best (tied) in the NL. For Rodon, he has a 2.35 ERA at home as he's had no issue adjusting to Oracle Park's pitcher-friendly dimensions. Last time out against Colorado, he punched out 12 while allowing two earned runs in six innings. The Rockies have the highest OPS in the MLB against lefties yet one of the lowest OPS marks while on the road, so something has to give.

Brendan Rodgers is the NL Player of the Week BREAKING NEWS:Brendan Rodgers is the NL Player of the Week BREAKING NEWS:Brendan Rodgers is the NL Player of the Week🔥 https://t.co/Cq0MV2n8z7

2021 NL All-Star German Marquez has a 1-5 record, 6.71 ERA, and a 1.62 WHIP in ten starts. He's had an awful year, but he still has enough of a track record for Colorado to keep trotting him out. He's also had poor results against San Francisco, to the tune of a 10.18 ERA in his last five starts against their NL West rivals. Expect the Giants, who are averaging 7.1 runs in their previous 10 against the Rockies, to continue this trend on Tuesday.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 7, 9:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +200 +1.5 (-105) Over 8 (-105) San Francisco Giants -240 -1.5 (-115) Under 8 (-115)

The over has hit in eight of the Giants' previous nine home contests and in eight of Colorado's last 12. Everything is pointing for the total to go over again here, which would be the sixth time in the last seven meetings between these clubs.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

As bad as Marquez has been this year, he still has a long leash and has averaged just under six frames per start in his previous five outings. He's also notched five or more Ks in five of his last six appearances, and the Giants have struck out at a league-average rate. Look for the Rockies righty to fan at least five San Francisco hitters on Tuesday.

Pick: German Marquez Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+110)

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Prediction

The Rockies are just 7-15 away from Coors Field, and the Giants have been a lot better at home recently. They've failed to give Rodon much run support over his previous three starts, but against this Rockies pitching staff, they should be able to have a better day at the plate. Expect the Giants to hand the Rockies their fifth straight defeat in the opener.

Prediction: San Francisco Giants -1.5 (-115) & Over 8 (-105)

