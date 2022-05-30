San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions May 30, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season 

This afternoon, the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies start a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

With both teams coming off of losing series, they will look to gain some ground in their respective divisions in this series. The Giants dropped two out of three to the lowly Cincinnati Reds, and the Phillies were swept by the New York Mets.

Pitching in this first game are Logan Webb for San Francisco and Kyle Gibson for Philly.

Webb has been a solid starter for San Fran this year. He's not lighting up the world, but he's doing his job. Webb enters this series with a 5-1 record and a 3.54 ERA.

Over his past 4 starts with the Phillies, Ex Twin Kyle Gibson has 19 strikeouts to two walks. Gibby not so Nibbly lately. Over his past 4 starts with the Phillies, Ex Twin Kyle Gibson has 19 strikeouts to two walks. https://t.co/KnioNnUhH6

Conversely, Gibson has been sporadic, to say the least, for the Phillies. He could just as easily give up six runs as he could pitch a shutout. However, his last two starts have gone well, as he pitched five innings in both and gave up only two runs in both.

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Monday, May 30, 4:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Giants -112 Over 9.5 (+100) Yes (-122) Phillies -104 Under 9.5 (-122) No (+100)

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

Bryce Harper is coming off a dismal series where he went 3-12. A guy like Harper will not continue to perform like that. Bettors can expect a strong performance from him today.

Bryce Harper to Record an RBI (+110)

We are reaching a point in the season where pitchers are finding their groove. Pitchers like Gibson and Webb will likely take a small step forward statistically as they gain comfort this season. Bettors should expect a strong first inning from both of them.

No Runs in the First Inning (+100)

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction

The over/under today is relatively high, but it's an understandable number given that Kyle Gibson is starting, and both the Phillies and Giants have one of the worst bullpens in the majors. So while I don't think there will be a shutout, both starters should go deep into this game and keep the runs to a minimum.

Under 9.5 Runs

This was supposed to be an easy 10-game road trip for the Giants, so the fact that they are already down 1-2 on the trip means they need to win this series in Philly, and they'll be looking for a sweep.

Giants (-112)

