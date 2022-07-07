St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions July 7, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves play the final game of their four-game series tonight.

Atlanta won the series last night and is playing for a sweep today. The Cardinals have been outplayed by absolutely every measure. In three games, they have been outscored 16-4, with yesterday's game being the closest at 3-0.

"Another series win" - Braves

Pitching in tonight's finale are two Rookie of the Year candidates, Matthew Liberatore for the Cardinals and Spencer Strider for the Braves.

Liberatore has had two speeds this season. He either shuts out or is lit up. He put up some decent numbers in Triple-A Memphis. However, due to the injuries St. Louis has been dealing with, he was called up earlier than anticipated.

Strider has given up just one run in his last 12 innings pitched. He'll try to continue that streak tonight.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Thursday, July 7, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Truist Park, home of the Braves since 2017

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Cardinals +1.5 (-118) +188 Over 9 (-115) Yes (-138) Braves -1.5 (-102) -225 Under 9 (-105) No (+108)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Dansby Swanson has been the best player in baseball for the past month and a half. He currently has 3.2 WAR, which is one of the best in the major leagues. This man can do no wrong on the baseball field. Bettors can expect an excellent night from him every day of the week.

Dansby Swanson to Record 2+ Hits (+220)

"@LieutenantDans7 should be an All-Star. Make it happen, Braves Country!" - Braves

Two young studs are taking the mound tonight. Both could be MLB staples for the next decade. The Cardinals are hoping to get the best out of Libretore tonight, but that isn't likely with how the Braves are hitting. Runs will come in this game, but likely not in the first inning.

No Runs in the First Inning (+108)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

Three days ago, most bettors would not believe the Braves were going to sweep the Cardinals, and some might not even believe it today. However, with how these two teams are playing, it's hard to think St. Louis has any chance tonight. Spencer Strider should pick up his fifth win.

Atlanta -1.5 (-118)

