“Did the Cardinals just break the record for most home runs in a row?” - MLB Twitter in awe after the St. Louis Cardinals hit four consecutive home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies

Nolan Arenado is rolling this weekend, and now his St. Louis Cardinals are jumping aboard his dominant offensive wagon. The third baseman hit for the cycle yesterday against the Philadelphia Phillies. He's making an early bid to repeat it today.
Three of his teammates — Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez, and Dylan Carlson — followed suit after Arenado hit his first-inning home run off Kyle Gibson this afternoon. Each of them hit home runs, as well.
It's the first time an MLB team has gone back-to-back-to-back-to-back since the Chicago White Sox did it in 2020. Funny enough, they also pulled off the feat versus the Cardinals.
Arenado homered on the fourth pitch he saw today, an 82 mph slider down in the zone. It was practically the same pitch he homered on last night. Infielder Nolan Gorman also homered on his fourth pitch. Juan Yepez went yard on his fifth pitch, and Dylan Carlson only waited for his second.
The Cardinals were making it rain on a sunny day at Citizens Bank Park.
St. Louis Cardinals fans were having a day in paradise. The feat was so unbelievable that many wondered if they were the first ever to do it.
They're not, but they're the first in a while.
St. Louis Cardinals shock MLB Twitter with four consecutive first-inning home runs versus the Philadelphia Phillies
The Cardinals weren't the first team ever to hit four straight home runs, but they were the first to pull off the feat in the first inning.
Historically, 11 MLB teams have hit four consecutive home runs. That puts the Cardinals in pretty good company.
The Cardinals didn't even wait for many fans to find their seats today. That's one way to clear out the concessions early in the game.
Fantasy managers who started Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson today dug themselves into a large hole.
Nolan Arenado just keeps helping himself and now his team to new records. He hit the cycle last night.
Kyle Gibson can't be feeling good about his performance. Before any Phillies picked up a bat, they were already down 0-5.
At the time of writing, the Phillies are now down 2-5 in the bottom of the second inning. Vierling and Stott batted in the two runs.