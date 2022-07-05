St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions July 5, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves play the second of four games tonight at Truist Park.

The Braves took the series opener last night, scoring six runs off 10 hits. It was a team effort. Austin Riley was the only Braves hitter who failed to reach base safely.

"Braves WIN!" - Braves

Pitching tonight are Andre Pallante for the Cardinals and Ian Anderson for the Braves.

Pallante has played an interesting role for the Cardinals, flip-flopping between starter and reliever. He has handled the changing role quite well as he enters play today with a 2.10 ERA.

Anderson has been shakey in his past few starts. Atlanta will need him to turn things around as they enter the dog days of July.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 5, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Truist Park is situated in the Battery, a mixed-use development of shops and eateries.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Cardinals +128 Over 10 (-108) Yes (-150) Braves -152 Under 10 (-112) No (+118)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Coming off an unreal June, the Braves lineup has not taken a step back entering July. They continue to impress and should be in first place in no time. As the baseball world starts to embrace Michael Harris II, the odds continue to worsen on his lines. They are still a good value for the time being, though.

Michael Harris II to Record a Run (+110)

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL #Braves ’ Michael Harris II is June NL Rookie of the Month in his first month in the majors (debuted May 28). I’m quite confident there will be a great many more awards for young MH2, including significantly bigger ones than this. #Braves’ Michael Harris II is June NL Rookie of the Month in his first month in the majors (debuted May 28). I’m quite confident there will be a great many more awards for young MH2, including significantly bigger ones than this. https://t.co/gj3qRQwQEU

"Michael Harris II is June NL Rookie of the Month in his first month in the majors" - David O'Brien

Ian Anderson was absolutely destroyed in his last start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Anderson gave up seven runs in just two innings pitched. It was a dismal performance, but one that shouldn't shake the stud starter. Bettors should expect a strong bounceback out of Anderson tonight.

Ian Anderson Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+108) & Over 5.5 Hits Allowed (-102)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

These are two historic franchises, and both have high hopes this season. Fans shouldn't be surprised if this turns out to be a National League Championship Series preview. All the games in this series will be close, and it will likely end in a split. Bettors should look for the Cardinals to take tonight's game.

St. Louis Cardinals (+128)

