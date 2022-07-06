St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions July 6, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves play the third of four games tonight at Truist Park.

The Braves have taken full command of what was supposed to be a competitive series. In just two games, Atlanta has outscored St. Louis 13-4, and it's not likely to get any better for the Cards with Max Fried on the mound.

Pitching tonight are Miles Mikolas for the Cards and Max Fried for the Braves.

Mikolas enters play with a losing record despite his impressive 2.61 ERA. Unfortunately, he can't seem to time up his starts with a night where the Cardinals bats are working.

Max Fried's first two outings of the season were losses. However, Fried hasn't recorded a loss since then. He has a great shot at National League Cy Young (+1300) and is doing his part to lead his team to back-to-back World Series. Fried is showing signs of being one of the best pitchers of this generation.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 6, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Cardinals +1.5 (-137) +144 Over 8.5 (-114) Yes (-138) Braves -1.5 (+114) -172 Under 8.5 (-106) No (+108)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

After a terrible start to the season, Dansby Swanson has turned things around and become one of the most efficient hitters in Atlanta's lineup. He finished the month of May close to .200 and is now batting .302. Any Swanson bet these days is a great bet.

Dansby Swanson to Record an RBI (+150)

Dansby Swanson has a WAR of 3.4. That's the 16th-best in the major leagues.

Paul Goldschmidt is having an MVP-caliber year. He has an incredible .340 average to go along with his 19 home runs and 65 RBIs. This man is hot and always gives bettors a great chance to win some money.

Paul Goldschmidt to Record an RBI (+125)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

It stands to reason that at some point, Fried will record another loss, but there is no reason to think that tonight is that night. Atlanta's lineup is torturing St. Louis' pitching staff. With Atlanta's best pitcher on the mound, tonight should be another bludgening.

Atlanta -2.5 (+194)

