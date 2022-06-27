St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 27th | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins kick off a series on Monday night. The Cardinals will remain home after the Cubs came to town and took two of three from the Redbirds, dropping them to 41-33. The Marlins will head to St. Louis after losing two of three to the Mets, putting them at 33-38 this season.

The visiting Marlins will have Pablo Lopez on the hill, who is 5-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. He shut down the Cardinals back in April when he threw seven scoreless innings and struck out nine in a 5-0 victory. After keeping the Rockies off of the board in his previous start, Lopez now has an impressive tally of six scoreless starts out of his 14 total.

The Cardinals lineup he'll be tasked with ranks sixth in both runs per nine and average. This is a heavy-contact hitting team that doesn't strike out a lot or homer a ton. Instead, they will manufacture base runners, steal bases, and play small ball to win. St. Louis will try to figure out Lopez this time around after a feeble performance against him in Miami earlier this year.

"Seven strong innings for Pablo Lopez tonight!" - Bally Sports Florida: Marlins

The Cardinals will go with veteran Adam Wainwright on Monday. Wainwright is 5-5 with a 3.32 ERA, and he'll be making his 15th start of 2022. The righty pitched well in Miami on April 19, allowing just one earned run in 5 1/3 frames. He's had some sub-par starts recently, allowing four runs in back-to-back starts entering Monday's contest.

The Marlins rank in the middle of the pack in most major offensive categories, but they've managed to score seven or more in all of Lopez's last three outings.

"Adam Wainwright, Nasty 85mph Cutter." - Rob Friedman

Wainwright has a 2.68 ERA at home this year and will look to continue this success in Monday's opener.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Monday, June 27, 7:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins +110 +1.5 (-200) Over 7.5 (-118) St. Louis Cardinals -130 -1.5 (-164) Under 7.5 (-104)

The Cardinals won two of three in their matchup with the Marlins in April and have now won eight of their last nine against Miami. The total has also gone under in seven of the previous eight meetings in St. Louis, and there's a good chance that could continue Monday.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Pablo Lopez has never allowed over two earned runs to the Cardinals in his three career starts against them. Earlier this year, he held them scoreless in seven innings. Some of his recent poor starts have come against power-hitting lineups. Expect Lopez to have a strong outing on Monday.

Pick: Pablo Lopez Under 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-133)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins Betting Prediction

In their April series, all of the games between these two were low scoring and hit the under. With Wainwright's success at home this year and Lopez playing at an all-star caliber level, don't expect too many runs in this one.

Prediction: No Runs First Inning (-128) & Under 7.5 (-104)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far