Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 29th | 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will host the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday in the series finale. The Blue Jays have taken the first two games of this series, winning on Tuesday courtesy of a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walk-off single. Toronto is now 42-32, half a game up on Boston for the first wild card spot in the American League.

The Jays will try to sweep their division rivals behind ace Alek Manoah. Manoah is 9-2 with a 2.05 ERA and 0.96 WHIP through 14 starts. The big right-hander is locked into achieving his first All-Star appearance. He'll look to record what would be an MLB-leading tenth victory on Wednesday. Last outing, the West Virginia product tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two runs while striking out six.

Earlier this year, Manoah threw seven scoreless innings against the Red Sox in a 1-0 win, but since then, the Boston lineup has begun to hit. They now rank seventh in runs per nine, first in average, and fifth in OPS. Look for the Toronto hurler to try to replicate the success he had against Boston back in April.

The visiting Red Sox tab Nick Pivetta for the finale, who has put together three excellent starts entering this contest. In those three appearances, he's given up just four earned runs in 22 frames, lowering his season ERA to 3.25. He's 8-5 on the year, but he hasn't fared well against Toronto so far this year.

Pivetta's surrendered seven earned runs in only 8 2/3 frames facing the Jays, failing to complete five innings in both starts. The Blue Jays' lineup leads the MLB in OPS, and they rank sixth in runs scored per nine. Expect the home team to make Pivetta work hard for his outs once again on Wednesday.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 29, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Boston Red Sox +140 +1.5 (-145) Over 8.5 (-110) Toronto Blue Jays -165 -1.5 (+125) Under 8.5 (-110)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Best Picks

Nick Pivetta has faced the Blue Jays twice this year, and in both outings, he gave out four free passes. Out of his last seven starts, he's walked fewer than two batters just once. Expect the Toronto lineup to be patient and draw two or more walks vs. Pivetta.

Pick: Nick Pivetta Over 1.5 Walks Given (+100)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Prediction

Manoah has been lights-out this year. He looked very comfortable in his April starts against Boston, where he allowed just four base runners. Look for the Blue Jays to lead after five behind one of the best arms in the league.

Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays First 5 Innings -0.5 (-115)

