Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions July 8, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves start a three-game series tonight in Georgia.

Washington had an opportunity to cause some ruckus in the National League East but ended up embarrassing themselves against their division rivals. Consecutively, the Nationals lost three of four to the Miami Marlins and two of three to the Philadelphia Phillies. They will now be rung up by the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves will remain at home after taking three of four from the St. Louis Cardinals. Rookie sensations Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II set Atlanta up to sweep the Cardinals last night. However, a shutout performance by the starter and a late-inning dinger from the slugger weren't enough as the Braves lost in 11 innings.

"Strider Day never dissapoints" - Braves

Pitching in tonight's affair are Erick Fedde for Washington and Charlie Morton for Atlanta.

Erick Fedde has been solid this year by Washington standards. He's had a few shutouts and is averaging just over two runs a start. Even with that, he still holds a 4.29 ERA.

Recently, Charlie Morton has looked like the star he was last year. Everything is going well for Atlanta. At their current rate, they may be the favorite in every game for the rest of the season.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Friday, July 8, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

"Truist Park in Atlanta tonight" - spannwx

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Nationals +1.5 (+104) +215 Over 9 (-118) Yes (-138) Braves -1.5 (-125) -260 Under 9 (-104) No (+108)

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Charlie Morton has been electric in his last five starts, averaging seven strikeouts and fewer than two runs. The Nationals are the perfect team for Morton to continue his hot streak against.

Charlie Morton Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+118)

Due to a rough start to the season, Morton still holds a 4.34 ERA.

Matt Olson is another Brave who had a rough go of it in the early part of the year, but he's looking sharp of late. Bettors should expect a big series from the first baseman.

Matt Olson to record an RBI (-105)

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

The Braves are hotter than the city of Atlanta, and the Nationals are trying to keep with the Reds for worst team in baseball. A sweep feels eminent in this one, but if the Nationals do steal one, it will not be against Charlie Morton.

Atlanta -2.5 (+118)

