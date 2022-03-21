Can Slugma be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Slugma was released in Pokemon GO in February 2017. It is a Fire-type Pokemon from the Johto region.

Due to the recent increase in Slugma appearances thanks to events such as the Festival of Colors, some trainers are wondering whether the Pokemon has a shiny form.

The good news is that Slugma's shiny form was added to the game during the Mountains of Power event in January 2022.

Shiny Slugma is gray in color. This changes to rosy pink when it evolves into Magcargo.

Slugma's shiny form doesn't have a high appearance rate, but it does exist in-game.

Finding shiny Slugma in Pokemon GO

Slugma and Magcargo's shiny forms in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The best time to catch shiny Slugma was during the recent Festival of Colors event in Pokemon GO. During the event, the Pokemon had increased spawning rates, which led to greater chances of spotting it in the wild.

However, with the Festival of Colors ending on March 20, Slugma's appearance rate will likely regress. That means trainers will have to be diligent in order to spot the Pokemon's shiny form.

Sadly, since the next event (Lush Jungle) will focus on Grass-type Pokemon, Slugma likely won't appear frequently. Nevertheless, trainers will still be able to find the Pokemon in the wild.

Fire-type Pokemon are often drawn to warm climates and residential areas/parks. If trainers utilize incense and lure modules, the potential for Slugma to appear can increase significantly, even if the current event focuses on other Pokemon.

Slugma will not appear around the player often without the assistance of an event geared towards an increase in its appearance.

It will take a fair amount of diligence on the trainer's part in order for Slugma to appear. Moreover, it will likely take several Slugma appearances for its shiny form to reveal itself.

As previously mentioned, incense and lure modules can make this endeavor slightly less painful. Since both items enhance the spawning rates of nearby Pokemon, the chances of a Slugma or a shiny Slugma appearance also increase.

Hopefully, Slugma will be featured in a future event, and its shiny form will be made more readily available. However, for the time being, trainers will need to stick to conventional Pokemon-hunting techniques.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh