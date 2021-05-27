The Pokemon Company just announced that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released on November 19th, and players are now wondering how they can pre-order the titles.

While fans anticipating Pokemon Legends of Arceus' release will have to wait until next year, those who intend to play the Diamond and Pearl remakes will be satisfied before the end of 2021.

Here's how to pre-order Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release on November 19th, 2021

Pre-ordering the games is a pretty simple process, so it won't take long for fans to lock-in their purchase of the Diamond and Pearl remakes. The Pokemon franchise is offering a bundle that includes both of the games, but as always, players can always choose to purchase just one of the titles.

First things first, the best way to go about pre-ordering Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is to head over to the official Pokemon website. Navigate to the game's page showing all of their details, and near the bottom there will be three buttons.

There is a button for pre-ordering Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and the two-pack. After making the choice, players will be redirected and presented with a screen that lists the retailers where pre-orders are available.

It seems as if the options thus far are limited to GameStop, Walmart, and BestBuy. Pre-ordering a game from any one of these places seems to cost the same across the board. Fans should expect to pay around 60 dollars to ensure they'll get a copy after the games have released on November 19th.

Those who are excited to get their hands on Pokemon Legends of Arceus once it releases on January 28th, 2022, will be happy to hear that pre-order is available for this title as well.

The process for doing so is exactly the same as it is for the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games.

