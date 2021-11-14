Top 3 Grass starter Pokemon of all time

Through the eight Generations of Pokemon, each one has had a Grass-type starter.

Trainers can pick, typically from a Fire-type, a Water-type, and a Grass-type. There have been some games where Pikachu and Eevee are the starter choices rather than this typical set of three, however.

While the Grass-type starter Pokemon were often overlooked in the past, they've received more appreciation in recent times. Three of them could be considered some of the strongest Pokemon ever.

The top 3 Grass-type starter Pokemon

3) Grookey

Goh's Grookey in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Grookey is the Grass-type starter in Pokemon Sword and Shield. This Grass-type from the Galar region eventually evolves into Rillaboom. Rillaboom quickly became one of the game's toughest creatures.

It has helped trainers beat down opponents from the minute it is chosen. In addition, it starts with great base Speed and Attack stats. Grookey was definitely the best Grass-type starter seen in a few Generations.

2) Treecko

Ash's Treecko in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As the Grass-type starter from Hoenn, Treecko is deceptively strong. It may come off as aloof, but if a trainer takes the time to befriend it, they'll benefit from a Pokemon with incredible Speed and Special Attack capabilities.

The fact that its final form is Sceptile only adds to the reason it's the second best Grass-type starter. Sceptile was an important part of Ash's team in the anime, which is another valid reason why it deserves to be included here.

1) Bulbasaur

Ash's Bulbasaur in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

No other Grass-type starter Pokemon belongs at number one besides Bulbasaur. Bulbasaur was the original Grass-type starter found in the Kanto region. It also comes with a dual Poison-typing.

Once it fully evolves into Venusaur, it isn't slow by any means, and boosts high base stats in Special Attack and Special Defense. To this day, Venusaur gets used in competitive Pokemon battling. Picking Bulbasaur was always the right choice when Pokemon first arrived on the scene.

