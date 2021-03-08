"0.9% Jamaican": TikToker pretending to be black leaves the internet in disbelief

TikToker Fannymaelee has got the internet's attention after uploading TikToks that showed her skin tone to be much darker than it really is.
The TikToker had gone to a tanning salon for two hours to get an incredibly dark color on her skin. She then posted videos on her TikTok, claiming to be a black girl. This has offended many people who claim she is “blackfishing.”
Blackfishing is the phenomenon of hairstyling appearing like a black person. It's been quite problematic within the influencer community in recent years cause it leads to racial ambiguity. In this case, the TikToker suggested that she wanted to look Jamaican.
Many users on the internet looked quite disturbed by her appearance and the intention behind it as it's extremely insensitive. The TikToker had an influx of people making fun of her for pretending to be black and asking her the purpose behind the bizarre tan.
It's not just influencers; even celebrities like Kim Kardashian have got themselves in hot water for blackfishing.
There are many other TikTokers who use the same process
Nikita Dragun is one TikToker that has been in a lot of controversy over her makeup and trying to appear darker than she really is. The TikToker is actually of Vietnamese origin.
Dragun recently got into controversy after posting a tone-deaf joke on Twitter, asking, “What race should I be today?”
The tweet was deleted eventually but caused an uproar among Twitter users, regardless.
She was accused of cultural appropriation. Cultural appropriation takes place when someone's cultural heritage is adopted without considering its original meaning.
These TikTokers don't seem to be aware that they are blackfishing, and fans are likely to continue calling them out for it.
