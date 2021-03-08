"0.9% Jamaican": TikToker pretending to be black leaves the internet in disbelief

TikToker Fannymaelee has got the internet's attention after uploading TikToks that showed her skin tone to be much darker than it really is.

The TikToker had gone to a tanning salon for two hours to get an incredibly dark color on her skin. She then posted videos on her TikTok, claiming to be a black girl. This has offended many people who claim she is “blackfishing.”

Image via TikTok

Blackfishing is the phenomenon of hairstyling appearing like a black person. It's been quite problematic within the influencer community in recent years cause it leads to racial ambiguity. In this case, the TikToker suggested that she wanted to look Jamaican.

Image via YouTube

Many users on the internet looked quite disturbed by her appearance and the intention behind it as it's extremely insensitive. The TikToker had an influx of people making fun of her for pretending to be black and asking her the purpose behind the bizarre tan.

if BLACK people are telling you that you're being racist / blackfishing then listen to them, why is nikita dragun trying to justify herself when she's literally OFFENDING people???? if people are offended then you're doing something wrong, apologise and shut up. — alexander (@thelightalex) October 4, 2020

It's not just influencers; even celebrities like Kim Kardashian have got themselves in hot water for blackfishing.

There are many other TikTokers who use the same process

Nikita Dragun is one TikToker that has been in a lot of controversy over her makeup and trying to appear darker than she really is. The TikToker is actually of Vietnamese origin.

Summer Walker calls out Nikita Dragun for blackfishing by saying she’s the same color as her 💀 pic.twitter.com/vKLwvWSQhs — tea sesh (@TeaSeshYT) September 15, 2020

Dragun recently got into controversy after posting a tone-deaf joke on Twitter, asking, “What race should I be today?”

The tweet was deleted eventually but caused an uproar among Twitter users, regardless.

HERE WE GO AGAIN: Nikita Dragun getting called out once again for blackfishing. Many people are noticing Nikita looks considerably darker than how she normally looks. One person said “Why does Nikita Dragun look darker than me?” pic.twitter.com/yX1CuzSkqd — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 13, 2021

She was accused of cultural appropriation. Cultural appropriation takes place when someone's cultural heritage is adopted without considering its original meaning.

She has done blackfishing (you can literally search on google Nikita Dragun blackfishing) pic.twitter.com/hDAQFlWP9h — 🌸💀weeby💀🌸 (@weeby_neeby) February 5, 2021

These TikTokers don't seem to be aware that they are blackfishing, and fans are likely to continue calling them out for it.

