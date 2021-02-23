TikTokers are trying to expose fake snow conspiracy in Texas

In a strange conspiracy theory coming out of the internet, a few TikTokers are convinced there is fake snow in Texas. This trend follows the snowstorm from the past week.

I am obsessed with idiots in Texas thinking the snow is fake and a government plot pic.twitter.com/7F0hsLB3hB — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 22, 2021

The sudden snowstorm left millions stranded in their state as temperatures plummeted, causing everything from aquariums to water pipes to freeze. Owning to the sudden cold, infrastructure couldn't cope, causing widespread power outages.

As power returns to Texas homes after a freak winter storm, TikTok began getting flooded with videos of people claiming that the snow was fake. These individuals stated that the artificial snow was engineered by the government.

Texas dad reports the SNOW WON’T MELT! 😩 pic.twitter.com/XM31JEH0hr — SixBrownChicks (@SixBrownChicks) February 20, 2021

Besides fake snow, other conspiracy theories spreading on social media have falsely stated that President Joe Biden and Bill Gates have somehow caused the storm in Texas.

Here's a video that explains why the 'fake snow' doesn't melt:

The people of Texas think snow is fake and a government conspiracy theory @kfcradio @kfcbarstool pic.twitter.com/l09TV5Hw4y — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 22, 2021

All said and done, most netizens are debunking the fake snow conspiracy and are not giving into unscientific statements. Here are a few reactions to the conspiracy tweets::

Bill Gates right now pic.twitter.com/fOqqfHmLVF — Sergio (@sergioln4) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

Sadly History and Science teachers are going to be obsolete. 😢 — Just J. Kohl (@JGK_1) February 22, 2021

O man watching ppl do stupid shit is no longer entertaining I just get scared they’re gonna get themselves killed like who the fuck tries to melt snow over a goddamn hair dryer — mya ☭ mean lesbian girlboss dictator era (@hwallstallion) February 21, 2021

It's not an ice block, it's a snowball. It's full of air like a sponge. For a long time you are just making a more slushy snowball and no water will drip. — Robert Szasz (@rszasz) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

Can we stop recycling conspiracy theories... the whole #fakesnow thing has been debunked every time it’s cropped up for the last decade and beyond🤦🏻‍♂️#texas here’s an explanation from 7 YEARS AGO! There are plenty of others as well. No one is out to get you... pic.twitter.com/O40Z3hshmN — Nando Calrissian (@NandoEdits) February 21, 2021

Fake snow did not shutdown Texas; a real snowstorm did

A few days back, massive snowstorms swept through Texas, leaving millions without food, electricity, or running water. Conditions were so bad that many people were forced to find shelter in residences with electricity.

Owing to massive power failure, companies even began overcharging citizens for their electric bills, some of which were well over $5000.

This is WRONG. No power company should get a windfall because of a natural disaster, and Texans shouldn’t get hammered by ridiculous rate increases for last week’s energy debacle.



State and local regulators should act swiftly to prevent this injustice. https://t.co/Qo2e4pwv4z — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 21, 2021

To make matters worse, senator Ted Cruz left the state to go with his family to Cancun, leaving his constituency to deal with the bitter cold on its own.

The family even left behind "Snowflake," the family's dog, which further irked Twitter users who demanded justice. Following severe backlash, Ted Cruz flew back to Texas as soon as possible.

In his statements, he said:

"It was obviously a mistake, and in hindsight, I wouldn't have done it. I understand why people are upset; leaving when so many Texans were hurting didn't feel right, and so I changed my return flight and flew back on the first available flight."

Advertisement

Following his return from Cancun, an enthusiastic group of individuals got together and hired a mariachi band to play outside of Cruz's house. The mariachi band was supposedly called in to mock his trip to Cancun, as mariachi is a genre of regional Mexican music played throughout the country.

It's unclear how things will pan out for him, but in the meantime, with temperatures rising and things going back to normal, Texas can once again feel safe and stay warm.