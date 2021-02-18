Tiktokers are now dancing atop graves of the departed

In what can only be described as a macabre and unethical act, videos of TikTokers dancing on top of people's graves have surfaced online.

It is unclear as to whether this is allegedly a new challenge or just a few individuals at work, but it is rather disturbing all the same. Over the years, several red flags have been raised on social media over the type of content that TikTokers put out for views, with the latest being people dancing on or next to the graves of the deceased.

TikTokers are doing the unthinkable

In the video, a YouTuber, who goes by the name Pegasus, shared clips of TikTokers dancing on graves with music in the background. He quotes,

"There are a group of TikTokers making their way to graveyards, dancing on random stranger's graves with music in the background. I swear to God only TikTok can make severe disrespect and and borderline criminal behavior a trend. We've had stupid challenges before, but how do you come up with something like this?"

The most distressing part of the video is the fact that, apart from teenagers, adults can also be seen dancing on top of the graves. This is not only disrespectful, but dangerous as well, as it encourages youngsters and reinforces the belief that this is acceptable to do.

A younger generation of TikTokers are watching the videos and may want to try out the challenge for themselves as well. This may not only cause severe backlash on social media, but may also have real life consequences as well.

Adult female dancing on top of a tombstone (Image Via YouTube/Pegasus)

Adult male doing a zombie walk towards the tombstone (Image Via YouTube/Pegasus)

Advertisement

Further along in the video, two children and and a woman, supposedly their mother, can also be seen partaking in the challenge. Two of them dance on a tombstone, while the third runs through the graveyard wearing a sheet to imitate a ghost.

Mom and two kids dancing in the graveyard (Image Via YouTube/Pegasus)

Pegasus goes on to say,

"The way you know that this is an actual challenge and trend on TikTok is that, every single video has the same dance and music."

As stated by the YouTuber, if this is indeed an upcoming challenge or trend, it will definitely hurt a lot of sentiments and irk social media users.

Just like in the recent case of Gina Carano, who posted an anti-Semitic tweet that resulted in the mob seeking justice and getting her fired from Disney, if the identity of the TikTokers in the video came to light, severe backlash would indeed follow. Here is what YouTubers have to say about the video:

Advertisement

(Image Via YouTube/Pegasus)

(Image Via YouTube/Pegasus)

It's evident that most users are not pleased with people dancing on tombstones. While TikTok may be a fun place to put out content to showcase talent or art, some users are taking it too far. As of now, it is unclear as to what prompted this challenge or even who started it.