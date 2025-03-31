10 historic food stores from around the world

Through the years, food stores have been more than a just place to buy groceries - some of these stores have served generations of customers while adapting to the changes around them. Many of these stores have maintained their charm, featuring traditional offerings, such as artisanal cheeses, specialty meats, and rare spices.

From a 16th-century butcher shop in England to a 19th-century cheese store in New York, these shops reflect the culinary traditions of their respective countries. Filled with passion and perseverance, they have grown into thriving businesses without losing their authenticity.

Iconic food stores across the globe

1) Bottega Fratelli Ciapponi – Morbegno, Italy

The traditional business in Northern Italy (image vie ciapponi.com)

Established: 1883

Specialty: Italian delicacies, including cheeses and cured meats

Location: Morbegno, Lombardy

Since 1883, this traditional business has operated in Northern Italy as one of its many places of service. Bottega Fratelli Ciapponi provides its customers with handmade pasta, among its Italian delicacies, along with Valtellina wines, polenta combined with grappas cheeses, and local cured meats.

The store contains two cellars holding preserved wine alongside cured meats and cheeses, including bitto, an aged Alpine cheese made from cow and goat milk that matures for as long as ten years.

2) Ginza Mitsukoshi, Tokyo, Japan

A traditional Japanese Department store (image via Getty)

Established: 1930

Specialty: jewelry, gourmet foods, and traditional Japanese crafts

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Located in Tokyo, Japan, this prestigious store is part of the renowned Mitsukoshi chain, which originated in 1673. This iconic shop offers a luxurious shopping experience with premium brands, art exhibitions, and a food hall featuring Japanese and international cuisine. Ginza Mitsukoshi stands as a luxury retail landmark in Tokyo's shopping sector.

3) Kalidas Vishram – Mumbai, India

One of the oldest grocery shops in the heart of Mumbai (Image via facebook.com/kalidasvishram)

Established: 1898

Specialty: Dry fruits, spices, and Ayurvedic products

Location: Bazaar Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Kalidas Vishram is known as the oldest grocery store, that has served its customers for over 150 years. The store originally produced household remedies, which later evolved into Ayurvedic products with dry fruits and spices.

4) La Grande Épicerie de Paris – Paris, France

Established: 1923

Specialty: Gourmet food products

Location: Rue de Sèvres, Paris

La Grande Épicerie de Paris is one of the oldest food halls and Parisian landmarks. They offer over 30,000 products in 17 different departments, like French madeleines, Spanish hams, British shortbread, Italian antipasti, and even American Marshmallow Fluff.

5)The Re Store, Perth, Australia

An Australian outlet for gourmet foods (Image Via facebook.com/ReStore)

Established: 1936

Specialty: Imported gourmet foods, Italian and European delicacies

Location: Perth, Australia

The Re Store located in Australia, is known for its imported Italian and European delicacies, along with a wide range of premium coffee, fresh bread, specialty groceries, wines, cheeses, and deli products.The family-run business has attracted food lovers seeking high-quality Mediterranean and European flavors.

6) Épicerie J.A. Moisan – Quebec City, Canada

One of the oldest food shops in Canada (Image via jamoisan.com)

Established: 1871

Specialty: Fine foods and delicatessen products

Location: Quebec City, Quebec

Established as one of the oldest shops in North America, Épicerie J.A. Moisan provides food items including cured meats alongside local products. The spot provides a vintage experience through its nostalgic treats that bring in both residents and visiting tourists.

7) Fortnum & Mason – London, England

Established: 1707

Specialty: Teas, coffees, biscuits, and luxury hampers

Location: Piccadilly, London

This Piccadilly location features a luxurious interior and the signature eau de nil color scheme alongside its complete variety of teas and coffees and famous wicker hamper baskets. Fortnum & Mason takes claims to creating the Scotch Egg in 1738.

8) Russ & Daughters – New York City, USA

A traditional Jewish shop (Image via Instagram/ russanddaughter)

Established: 1914

Specialty: Traditional Jewish delicacies

Location: East Houston Street, Lower East Side, Manhattan

The traditional Jewish offerings at Russ & Daughters first became available to customers in 1914. Since World War I, this historic institution has preserved its original position within the Lower East Side of Manhattan and today four generations of owners maintain its operations.

Customers visit this shop for specialties like pastrami-cured salmon and traditional breads like bialys and babkas.

9) Gastronome No.1, Moscow, Russia

A historic location in the GUM department (Image via gumrussia.com)

Established: 1953

Specialty: luxury delicacies like fine wines, caviar, smoked fish,

Location: Moscow, Russia

Established in 1953, Gastronome No.1 is a historic gourmet food shop inside the iconic GUM department on Red Square. The institution offers a wide variety of traditional Russian gourmet products along with fresh pastries. With its rich history, the shop remains one of Moscow’s most distinguished food places.

10) R. J. Balson & Son – Bridport, England

A family-led traditional butchery (Image via X)

Established: 1515

Specialty: Handmade sausages and traditional butchery

Location: West Allington, Bridport, Dorset

R. J. Balson & Son remains the most enduring family-operated butcher shop throughout the history of the United Kingdom. The establishment began in 1515 when Robert Balson founded it, and 25 generations have inherited the business.

The shop provides premium meat, including game and poultry, while also making handmade sausages that are available across more than twenty traditional variations, which include the Tudor Rose Old English, a 500-year-old recipe.

These iconic locations have survived wars, economic changes, and modernization for centuries. Whether it’s a small family-run shop or a well-known market, these stores offer their customers an authentic taste on every visit.

These regional shops located between Europe and North America and Asia to Australia have contributed significantly to sustaining traditional flavors and original recipes.

