10 historic food stores from around the world

Through the years, food stores have been more than a just place to buy groceries - some of these stores have served generations of customers while adapting to the changes around them. Many of these stores have maintained their charm, featuring traditional offerings, such as artisanal cheeses, specialty meats, and rare spices.
From a 16th-century butcher shop in England to a 19th-century cheese store in New York, these shops reflect the culinary traditions of their respective countries. Filled with passion and perseverance, they have grown into thriving businesses without losing their authenticity.
Iconic food stores across the globe
1) Bottega Fratelli Ciapponi – Morbegno, Italy
Established: 1883
Specialty: Italian delicacies, including cheeses and cured meats
Location: Morbegno, Lombardy
Since 1883, this traditional business has operated in Northern Italy as one of its many places of service. Bottega Fratelli Ciapponi provides its customers with handmade pasta, among its Italian delicacies, along with Valtellina wines, polenta combined with grappas cheeses, and local cured meats.
The store contains two cellars holding preserved wine alongside cured meats and cheeses, including bitto, an aged Alpine cheese made from cow and goat milk that matures for as long as ten years.
2) Ginza Mitsukoshi, Tokyo, Japan
Established: 1930
Specialty: jewelry, gourmet foods, and traditional Japanese crafts
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Located in Tokyo, Japan, this prestigious store is part of the renowned Mitsukoshi chain, which originated in 1673. This iconic shop offers a luxurious shopping experience with premium brands, art exhibitions, and a food hall featuring Japanese and international cuisine. Ginza Mitsukoshi stands as a luxury retail landmark in Tokyo's shopping sector.
3) Kalidas Vishram – Mumbai, India
Established: 1898
Specialty: Dry fruits, spices, and Ayurvedic products
Location: Bazaar Road, Bandra West, Mumbai
Kalidas Vishram is known as the oldest grocery store, that has served its customers for over 150 years. The store originally produced household remedies, which later evolved into Ayurvedic products with dry fruits and spices.
4) La Grande Épicerie de Paris – Paris, France
Established: 1923
Specialty: Gourmet food products
Location: Rue de Sèvres, Paris
La Grande Épicerie de Paris is one of the oldest food halls and Parisian landmarks. They offer over 30,000 products in 17 different departments, like French madeleines, Spanish hams, British shortbread, Italian antipasti, and even American Marshmallow Fluff.
5)The Re Store, Perth, Australia
Established: 1936
Specialty: Imported gourmet foods, Italian and European delicacies
Location: Perth, Australia
The Re Store located in Australia, is known for its imported Italian and European delicacies, along with a wide range of premium coffee, fresh bread, specialty groceries, wines, cheeses, and deli products.The family-run business has attracted food lovers seeking high-quality Mediterranean and European flavors.
6) Épicerie J.A. Moisan – Quebec City, Canada
Established: 1871
Specialty: Fine foods and delicatessen products
Location: Quebec City, Quebec
Established as one of the oldest shops in North America, Épicerie J.A. Moisan provides food items including cured meats alongside local products. The spot provides a vintage experience through its nostalgic treats that bring in both residents and visiting tourists.
7) Fortnum & Mason – London, England
Established: 1707
Specialty: Teas, coffees, biscuits, and luxury hampers
Location: Piccadilly, London
This Piccadilly location features a luxurious interior and the signature eau de nil color scheme alongside its complete variety of teas and coffees and famous wicker hamper baskets. Fortnum & Mason takes claims to creating the Scotch Egg in 1738.
8) Russ & Daughters – New York City, USA
Established: 1914
Specialty: Traditional Jewish delicacies
Location: East Houston Street, Lower East Side, Manhattan
The traditional Jewish offerings at Russ & Daughters first became available to customers in 1914. Since World War I, this historic institution has preserved its original position within the Lower East Side of Manhattan and today four generations of owners maintain its operations.
Customers visit this shop for specialties like pastrami-cured salmon and traditional breads like bialys and babkas.
9) Gastronome No.1, Moscow, Russia
Established: 1953
Specialty: luxury delicacies like fine wines, caviar, smoked fish,
Location: Moscow, Russia
Established in 1953, Gastronome No.1 is a historic gourmet food shop inside the iconic GUM department on Red Square. The institution offers a wide variety of traditional Russian gourmet products along with fresh pastries. With its rich history, the shop remains one of Moscow’s most distinguished food places.
10) R. J. Balson & Son – Bridport, England
Established: 1515
Specialty: Handmade sausages and traditional butchery
Location: West Allington, Bridport, Dorset
R. J. Balson & Son remains the most enduring family-operated butcher shop throughout the history of the United Kingdom. The establishment began in 1515 when Robert Balson founded it, and 25 generations have inherited the business.
The shop provides premium meat, including game and poultry, while also making handmade sausages that are available across more than twenty traditional variations, which include the Tudor Rose Old English, a 500-year-old recipe.
These iconic locations have survived wars, economic changes, and modernization for centuries. Whether it’s a small family-run shop or a well-known market, these stores offer their customers an authentic taste on every visit.
These regional shops located between Europe and North America and Asia to Australia have contributed significantly to sustaining traditional flavors and original recipes.