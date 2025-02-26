10 K-pop songs inspired by famous literature - Blood Sweats and Tears, Sherlock, and More 

K-pop is famous for its catchy melodies, complex dance routines, and high-end visuals. K-pop artists many times take inspiration from many aspects of life and habits, including novels or literature.

Many K-pop songs take inspiration from best-selling novels, authors, and literary works, blending a beautiful mix of literature and music. BTS' Blood, Sweat, and Tears is an infamous example of pure art which in reality is inspired by a popular novel by Herman Hesse. Moreover, the music video is also inspired by the themes of the novel.

Luckily, several K-pop songs and MVs are inspired by literature. Here are 10 K-pop songs and MVs inspired by books or literature.

SHINee's Sherlock, Wonder Girld' The Red Shoes, and 8 other K-pop songs inspired by literature

1) The Red Shoes by IU (2013)

The Red Shoes by IU is an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale of the same name. The song is about a girl who gets deeply fixated on a pair of red shoes, getting her into trouble. As in the original tale, the song explores themes of vanity, admiration, and what happens when desires get out of control.

2) Sherlock by SHINee (2012)

SHINee's Sherlock is an exciting K-pop song inspired by the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes. The song depicts Holmes' mystery in the form of words as the boy group sings about piecing together a puzzle and discovering hidden truths. The fast beat and energetic vibe beautifully represent the tension and excitement of a traditional detective novel.

"With a face pretending to be innocent, You move my heart, you’re looking for a chance," lyrics read.

3) Serendipity by BTS' Jimin (2017)

A still from BTS' Serendipity MV (credit: YouTube/ HYBE LABELS)

BTS' Jimin created magic through his solo song Serendipity. The inspiration for the songs was taken from the popular novel The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

In the novel, the little prince loved a rose but did not know how to express his love to her. In Serendipity, Jimin is the little prince. He sings that he loves the rose, and the MV is filled with space imagery around him.

4) Not By The Moon by GOT7 (2020)

A still from GOT7's Not By The Moon MV (credit: YouTube/ JYP Entertainment)

Inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, comprises of melancholic backdrop, and is filled with angst and eerie rhyme. Also, the song features stunning dancing, poetic lyrics, and themes of love, grief, and heartbreak.

The title of the song is an ode to a dialogue said by Juliet. She asks Romeo to never swear his love by the moon since it is always changing. Similarly, to highlight the inspiration, the MV has multiple symbolisms in Juliet's dialogue.

5) Violeta by IZ*ONE (2019)

A still from IZ*ONE's Violeta MV (credit: YouTube/ Stone Music Entertainment)

IZ*ONE's Violeta is inspired by The Happy Prince. In Violeta, the violet flower represents an individual who can't be happy. IZ*ONE shields and consoles such an individual at the same time. Hence, IZ*ONE is considered to be the 'swallow' that brings the 'sapphire,' or happiness, to the violet flower.

Violeta concludes with a powerful narrative that desires to convey a message so that everybody will understand their value.

6) Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS (2016)

Expand Tweet

Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS is inspired by the novel Demian by Herman Hesse. In the song, BTS examines internal struggle, temptation, and the struggle to transcend ordinary boundaries.

"My blood, sweat, and tears My body, mind, and soul, I know well they're all yours, This is a spell that will punish me"

The lyrics of the song discuss the struggle of desire and the hurt that it brings, just like the main character in Demian, who is torn between the security of his pure childhood and the lure of a more mature, dark world.

7) To Be Or Not To Be by ONEUS (2022)

A still from ONEUS' To Be Or Not To Be MV (credit: YouTube/ ONEUS)

ONEUS's song To Be or Not to Be is an interesting K-pop song based on William Shakespeare's classic play Hamlet. The title itself is a nod to Hamlet's iconic monologue, which depicts major questions about life, death, and being human. The song's lyrics and themes are reflective of inner turmoil, confusion, and emotional distress.

8) Mermaid by GFriend (2016)

GFRIEND's Mermaid (credit: YouTube/ GFRIEND OFFICIAL)

Released in 2016, Mermaid by GFriend is based on The Little Mermaid by Christian Andersen. The song’s themes, lyrics, and imagery reflect the core elements of the fairy tale, particularly the mermaid’s journey of love, sacrifice, and longing for a world she can’t fully be a part of.

In this way, GFRIEND transforms the tragic beauty of the classic tale into a powerful, emotional K-pop anthem about love.

9) Hyde by VIXX (2013)

A still from VIXX's HYDE MV (credit: YouTube/ RealVIXX)

Hyde by VIXX is a 2013 track, which amazed its listeners and had them stuck to their phone screens from beginning to end. The song is based on the classic novel Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

The track illustrates a great depiction of the good and the bad being the two sides of a person as illustrated by the black and white attire.

10) Paradise Lost by Ga-In (2015)

A still from Paradise Lost by GAIN (credit: YouTube/ 1theK)

John Milton's Paradise Lost is a classic epic poem dating as far back as 1667. Ga In compensates for the original sin in this music video by interpreting the story in her own way. She plays the role of both Eve and Satan, seducing her way across the dance floor with a sultry snake dance that retells the biblical story vividly.

Other examples of fine K-pop songs and MVs influenced by famous literature include BTS' Spring Day (The One Who Walk Away From Omelas), Loona's Heart Attack (The Little Match Girl), 2 PM's My House (Fairytales), and more.

