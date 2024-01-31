10 Most expensive sneakers of all time

The transition of some of the most expensive sneakers from athletic footwear to a key component of contemporary fashion is a fascinating one. Some luxury sneakers have grown in popularity during this revolutionary journey as a comfortable option for those looking to effortlessly combine comfort and modern elegance.

Examining the sneaker market reveals a wide range of options, from expensive to affordable. Some of the most common limited and expensive high-end apparel items include the Nike Air Yeezy 2 Red October, the Air Jordan 4 Retro Undefeated 2018 Sample, and the Nike Air Back To The Future BTTF - 2011.

Top 10 most expensive sneakers

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed some of the most expensive sneakers of all time:

Nike Dunk SB Low: Yellow Lobster Jordan 1 OG White Black (1985) Nike Air Force 1 Low Louis Vuitton Monogram Brown Damier Azur Nike Air MAG Back to the Future BTTF - 2016 Nike Air Yeezy 2 Red October Air Jordan 4 Retro Undefeated 2018 Sample Nike Air Back To The Future BTTF – 2011 Nike Dunk Low SB Paris – 2002 Air Jordan 11 Retro Premium Derek Jeter Air Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt – 2015

1) Nike Dunk SB Low: Yellow Lobster - $38,294.826

Nike Dunk SB Low: Yellow Lobster - $38,294.826 (Image via Sporstkeeda)

Only 34 of these bright yellow shoes were made and delivered to Nike SB friends and family; they were never sold in stores. Being one of the most expensive sneakers, the ultra-rare shoes are a certified collector's item, drawing inspiration from the fact that discovering a yellow lobster is one in 40 million.

Available in two colors: golden ochre and terra brown, these one-of-a-kind sneakers can easily be purchased from StockX for $38,294.826.

2) Jordan 1 OG White Black (1985) - $35,342.228

Jordan 1 OG White Black (1985) - $35,342.228 (Image via Sportskeeda)

This was Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker in basketball, and its appeal hasn't diminished since 1985. It should come as no surprise that one of collectors' favorite hues is black and white.

Although there have been several reissues since the first release, buying a pair of the first model will be quite expensive. Being one of the most expensive sneakers, one can easily purchase these from StockX for $35,342.228.

3) Nike Air Force 1 Low Louis Vuitton Monogram Brown Damier Azur - $52,095.672

Nike Air Force 1 Low Louis Vuitton Monogram Brown Damier Azur - $52,095.672 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Virgil Abloh, the late designer of Louis Vuitton Menswear and Off-White, had a close working relationship with Nike prior to his untimely death in 2021. The two firms produced numerous pairs of sneakers together.

These sneakers were the most expensive sneakers of 2022 after selling for $352,800 at a Sotheby's auction. One can avail of these Nike sneakers from StockX for $52,095.672.

4) Nike Air MAG Back to the Future BTTF - 2016 - $69,094.262

Nike Air MAG Back to the Future BTTF - 2016 - $69,094.262 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air MAG, inspired by Marty McFly's self-lacing sneakers in Back to the Future II, is the most expensive sneaker for resale. There are 89 pairs available, each priced at $58,000, and they were released in 2016.

These futuristic shoes have a rechargeable battery, dazzling LED panels, a luminous Nike logo, and adaptable lacing. These can easily be purchased from StockX for $69,094.262.

5) Nike Air Yeezy 2 Red October - $13,024.189

Nike Air Yeezy 2 Red October - $13,024.189 (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2009, Kanye West debuted the Air Yeezy line in association with Nike, preceding his alliance with Adidas and the founding of the Yeezy brand. When the highly anticipated Air Yeezy 2 finally dropped, it had a stunning red hue that became extremely popular.

It was in such high demand that prices exceeding $500 were even obtained for the accompanying receipts. Being one of the most expensive sneakers, one can avail of these for $13,024.189 from StockX.

6) Air Jordan 4 Retro Undefeated 2018 Sample - $14,372.492

Air Jordan 4 Retro Undefeated 2018 Sample - $14,372.492 (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2005, only 72 pairs of these sneakers were manufactured, and they were conspicuously absent from public sale outlets. This release was a significant milestone for the esteemed Jordan Brand since it was their initial sneaker collaboration with an external entity.

Being one of the most expensive sneakers, these are extremely valuable and rare, valued by both collectors and enthusiasts. One can easily purchase a unique pair of these sneakers for 14,372.492 from StockX.

7) Nike Air Back To The Future BTTF – 2011 - $15,269.552

Nike Air Back To The Future BTTF – 2011 - $15,269.552 (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2011, Nike released 1,500 limited edition pairs of the original Back to the Future shoes. As part of the Back 4 the Future effort, ten more pairs were auctioned globally, with the revenues benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Despite Nike's promise to be "precise replicas" with features such as the luminous LED display and NIKE strap, these sneakers lack modern power-lacing technology. One can avail these sneakers from StockX for $15,269.552.

8) Nike Dunk Low SB Paris – 2002 - $17,816.466

Nike Dunk Low SB Paris – 2002 - $17,816.466 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The vibrant artwork on the Nike Dunk Low SB Paris sneakers, created by French painter Bernard Buffet, transcends mere footwear. Being one of the most expensive sneakers, its unique sculptures stand for creative expression. Only a few Parisian retailers were able to sell these 150–200 pairs of limited-edition shoes, which were made exclusively for the "White Dunk" traveling art exhibition.

Every pair of clothes that combines the domains of fine art and athletic wear embodies the unique union of fashion and Buffet's characteristic graphic designs. Nike Dunk Low SB Paris sneakers can easily be purchased from StockX for $17,816.466.

9) Air Jordan 11 Retro Premium Derek Jeter - $20,659.508

Air Jordan 11 Retro Premium Derek Jeter - $20,659.508 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Renowned for his baseball prowess, the former professional player turned CEO collaborated with Air Jordans to create these high-end sneakers. Being one of the most expensive sneakers, these feature a distinctive Yankee blue color and a sumptuous suede fabrication. Each shoe's heel features intricate embroidery of Jeter's jersey number, adding a touch of personalization.

This collaboration not only reflects a meticulous design process, but it also combines the legacy of Air Jordans with Derek Jeter's athletic achievements, resulting in a premium footwear collection that seamlessly blends sport and style. One can easily avail these sneakers for $20,659.508 from StockX.

10) Air Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt – 2015 - $20000

Air Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt – 2015 - $210 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Air Jordan created ten pairs of this unique sneaker in collaboration with Eminem and workwear company Carhartt to commemorate the 15th anniversary of "The Marshall Mathers LP." The sneakers feature the rapper's iconic image and are available in black and metallic silver with silver accents.

This limited-edition release celebrates the album's significant milestone and offers a distinctive blend of streetwear and music culture. One can purchase these sneakers for $20,000 from StockX.

Conclusion

Aside from the typical, some of the most expensive sneakers are the go-to choice for folks who want their clothing to be both comfortable and trendy. Apart from the ones mentioned above, one can also get their hands on some of the cheapest New Balance sneakers to expand their collection with ease.