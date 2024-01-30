Nike Air Jordans are pricier than most basketball shoes, and the reasons are not far-fetched. Firstly, Air Jordans are crafted from luxury-grade materials to ensure durability. More importantly, the substantial hype surrounding the sneaker series contributes to its jaw-dropping resale value.

The Air Jordan silhouette has transcended beyond mere footwear to become a global cultural phenomenon across countries and climates.

Despite the elite status of these sneakers, it might surprise some that they are available for under $200. Sportskeeda has carefully curated a list of Air Jordan sneakers that not only come at an affordable price but also offer premium quality.

7 Best Nike Air Jordans to avail under $200

Check out these affordable Nike Air Jordan sneakers below:

Jordan 1 Low "Beaded Swoosh"

Jordan 6 Retro "Travis Scott"

Jordan 3 Retro SE Unite

Jordan 1 Mid "Sepia Stone" sneakers

Max 200 "Paris Saint-German" shoes

Jordan Ship PE SP "Realtree Camo" sneakers

Jordan 37 Low "Nothing But Net"

1. Jordan 1 Low "Beaded Swoosh"

The Jordan 1 Low "Beaded Swoosh" (Image via StockX)

These recent iterations of the Jordan 1 Low series feature an upper dressed in a combination of black synthetic material. Paneled layers of grayish suede material adorn the sides and back of the sneakers, with brownish leather visible around the eyelets and toe bumper.

Highlights of a golden hue are seen on the back, tongue, and lining, while the Nike logo is visible with beaded detailing on both sides of the shoes.

These pair of low-tops are priced at $183 on Stock X.

2. Jordan 6 Retro "Travis Scott"

The Jordan 6 Retro "Travis Scott" (Image via StockX)

These athletic-built shoes are designed from a green khaki material, contrasted by breathable canvas fabric in a black hue. The sneakers also feature a pocket design at the upper, with perforated detailing, while red accentuations are visible on the tongue and pull tab.

The sole features a two-toned design in black and white hues, not only complementing the green upper but also ensuring traction and grip control.

These Nike Air Jordan sneakers are priced at $179 on Stock X.

3. Jordan 3 Retro SE Unite

The Jordan 3 Retro SE Unite (Image via StockX)

These men's sneakers are primarily enveloped in red-colored leather material with a synthetic fabric reminiscent of elephant skin. Splashes of grey and black hues are seen on the tongue, heel tab, non-slip rubber outsole, counter heel, and laces. Additionally, a visible air unit is embedded below the black rubber midsole, providing cushioning for the feet.

These Nike Air Jordans are priced at $127 on Stock X.

4. Jordan 1 Mid "Sepia Stone" sneakers

The Jordan 1 Mid "Sepia Stone" (Image via StockX)

These mid-cut shoes feature a gold-toned leather material that dresses the upper part of the sneakers paired with matching laces. The sneakers feature perforated detailing on the toe box and a pull tab dressed in a gold hue. In contrast to the golden color scheme of the upper, the rubber sole is featured in a white hue.

These Nike Air Jordans are priced at $52 on Stock X.

5. Max 200 "Paris Saint-German" shoes

The Max 200 "Paris Saint-German" shoes (Image via StockX)

These football-inspired sneakers feature breathable mesh material in a black hue, highlighted by patches of red synthetic material designed on the sides and toe box of the sneakers.

The Nike Air Jordan sneakers feature the football club's name, "Paris Saint Germany," embossed in black and white hues at the back of the sneakers, likewise the "Paris" lettering seen on the red synthetic upper. Cushioning and comfort are prioritized with the air unit in red color on the sole.

These football kicks are priced at $74 on Stock X.

6. Jordan Ship PE SP "Realtree Camo" sneakers

The Jordan Ship PE SP "Realtree Camo" (Image via StockX)

These Nike Air Jordan high-tops come in an upper built from a multicolored "Realtree camo" print synthetic fabric, with brown-toned suede material displayed on the side and collar. More brown accents are featured on the laces, the hem of the tongue, and the lugged rubber outsole. Also, the whitish cushioned midsole provides impact and shock absorption.

These high-cut sneakers are priced at $80 on Stock X.

7. Jordan 37 Low "Nothing But Net"

The Jordan 37 Low "Nothing But Net"(Image via stock)

These Nike Air Jordan sneakers are made from black suede material alongside a net material, also dressed in a black hue. The construction of the upper allows the inflow of air.

The shoes feature blue-colored laces, with tonal blue highlights on the tongue and sole, as well as reddish detailing on the insole and outsole, while white accentuations like the Jumpman logo and the sole that climbs to the toe cap complete the overall color palette of the sneakers.

These shoes are priced at $78 on Stock X.

These are some of the most affordable Nike Air Jordan sneakers available now.