Nike Dunk Low White Oil Green Cargo Khaki shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Although the inspiration for Nike Dunk Low began on a hardwood court, the model has since evolved into a must-have for any streetwear or sneaker fan. Today, dozen more hues are released each month and many more are added throughout the course of the year.

The newest addition to the line is an earthy variation known as "White Oil Green Cargo Khaki." This iteration is wrapped up in a White/Light Bone-Oil Green-Cargo Khaki color scheme.

The Nike Dunk Low "White Oil Green Cargo Khaki" colorway is expected to release in fall 2023 through Nike.com and select retailers online and in stores. The retail price is set at $110 USD, which is reasonable for a high-quality leather sneaker. The shoe will be available in men's sizing options.

Nike Dunk Low "White Oil Green Cargo Khaki" shoes are composed of premium leather panels

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Dunk Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk Low is one of the most popular and versatile sneakers in the history of footwear. Originally designed as a basketball shoe in 1985, the Dunk has evolved into a streetwear staple that can be customized with endless color combinations and materials. The latest iteration of the Dunk Low is the "White Oil Green Cargo Khaki," a fall-ready colorway that features earthy shades and a premium leather construction.

The genesis and progression of the Nike Dunks is highlighted on the brand’s website, which states:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further continues,

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Nike Dunk Low "White Oil Green Cargo Khaki" variant has a simple yet striking design that pairs contrasting colors of neutral whites with earthy greens. The upper is made of smooth leather, with oil green overlays on the toe box, eyelets, heel counter, and Swoosh logo. The heel tab and tongue tag also sport a dark green shade that matches the flat laces.

The quarter panels, collar, and tongue are white, creating a clean contrast with the green elements. Further, the Nike branding on the heel and insole is also white, while the Nike text on the tongue tag is dark green.

The midsole of the shoe is white, and the outer sole unit is dark green, completing the color scheme. Meanwhile, the sole has the classic herringbone pattern that provides traction and durability. The sneakers also have a padded collar and tongue for comfort and support.

The Nike Dunk Low "White Oil Green Cargo Khaki" is part of a larger collection of Dunk Low colorways that are inspired by nature and seasons.

The new colorway is a great option for anyone who loves classic sneakers with a modern twist. The shoe has a timeless silhouette that can be worn with any outfit, be it casual or formal. The pair is also versatile and suitable for any season, especially fall and winter. The shoe is comfortable, durable, and stylish, making it a must-have for any sneaker lover.

