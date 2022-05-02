10 must-see funny Met Gala memes of all time

Over the years, the Met Gala has played host to a slew of iconic fashion moments. But, believe me when I say that all viewers aren't equally enamored with the celebrity costumes.

Each year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala (aka the Met Gala) unveils a new and distinct theme. The A-list attendees then dress up to match the theme.

These themed Met Gala dresses are sometimes hysterical for netizens, and as a result, they become a global sensation, with memes flooding the internet. The Met Gala has, in particular, spawned plenty of hilarious memes based entirely on the internet's wit and originality.

As meme experts prepare for the forthcoming Met Gala in 2022, take a look at some of their previous works that will undoubtedly make you chuckle.

Ten must-see Met Gala memes, a barrel of laughs

1) Rihanna’s Guo Pei gown was a delight for pizza lovers

During the 2015 Met Gala, Rihanna became a favorite among meme creators. She wore an all-golden Guo Pei gown; her outfit’s colossal 16-feet train was taken as the pizza by the internet. Her yellow fur-lined cape made netizens real hungry.

2) Priyanka’s coffee-esque trench dress

Met Gala 2017 was taken by Priyanka Chopra’s Ralph Lauren trench dress. Her cappuccino hue livery turned hilarious with the internet’s creativity and imagination. It not only became a coffee, but a camping tent, picnic blanket, potato peel, and whatnot.

3) Beyoncé’s 2016 science special latex outfit

🧚🏾‍♀️🦋 @maj07_ Beyonce look like the rough endoplasmic reticulum with ribosomes attached to it Beyonce look like the rough endoplasmic reticulum with ribosomes attached to it https://t.co/on8srWuA8r

Met Gala 2016 saw Beyoncé’s most amusing skin-toned latex outfit, which stirred the attention of all the shenanigans. She was compared to a rough endoplasmic reticulum when it came to science.

4) Sarah Jessica Parker’s fiery headgear, evil hushed tones

Sarah’s red and black ensemble was topped with fiery headgear, which sparked the internet. The villainous undertones of her dress were highlighted in all the memes. Some said she looked like Syndrome from The Incredibles, while others called her Aladdin’s Zafar.

5) Internet recalled Harry Potter’s dementor seeing Kim Kardashian

🧡 @cheryIaIoud kim k dressed up as a dementor from harry potter wig #metgala kim k dressed up as a dementor from harry potter wig #metgala https://t.co/UQp8Tb9hXw

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2021 dress is probably the most hilarious one on the list. Her head-to-toe black ensemble took the internet by storm, from Grim Reaper to Harry Potter's dementor.

6) Jason Derulo’s red carpet fall took too much attention

How could Jason Derulo's fall from the Met Gala stairwell in 2021 go unnoticed? Well, the meme makers did their job well.

7) Star Wars came to mind seeing Lil Nas X

Branden @urbanzosf Lil Nas X is giving me C-3PO and I'm here for it. #metgala Lil Nas X is giving me C-3PO and I'm here for it. #metgala https://t.co/F2qhUFDiKd

Lil Nas wore an uncommon costume for the 2021 Met Gala, and his all-golden structural dress reminded the internet of the Star Wars’ C-3PO.

8) ASAP’s blanket resembled captain crunch

ASAP Rocky strutted the Met Gala 2021 red carpet with his partner Rihanna. While the latter sported an all-black voluminous ensemble, the former covered himself with a colorful blanket. His blanket dress left many laughing, and some compared him to Captain Crunch's Morning Cereal.

9) Kim Petras’ horse-head dress turned heads

billy @nextlevelbilly BREAKING: KIM PETRAS HAS FALLEN DOWN THE STAIRS AT THE #METGALA BREAKING: KIM PETRAS HAS FALLEN DOWN THE STAIRS AT THE #METGALA https://t.co/PupjFrvU5U

Kim startled everyone with her horse-head outfit at the 2021 Met Gala. The German singer said that her company was inspired by the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme. Her horsehead went viral and landed into the memes category.

10) Frank Ocean’s Shrek baby spirited up social media

Frank Ocean entered the 2021 Met Gala with a green toy in his hand. For others, it became a joke, but for shenanigans, it became a meme. Someone commented that it was Shrek's baby.

