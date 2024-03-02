10 Shows like Fire Country to watch while waiting for Season 3

The popularity that Fire Country enjoys is unparalleled. The hit show on CBS is airing its second season right now and fans can't keep calm. The drama series can be viewed on streaming platforms and channels like The Roku Channel, CBS, Paramount Plus, Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu.

The plot of the series follows Bode Donovan, a young convict on his path to salvation by joining an elite firefighting program. He and other inmates help extinguish some of the most dangerous fires in California.

The show gained immense popularity and fans are excited to watch the next few seasons. However, if you want to binge more shows like Fire Country, read on for 10 other shows with firefighters that should be on your watchlist.

10 shows like Fire Country that will ignite the fire in your heart

1) Chicago Fire (2012-present)

Probably the most well-known of all shows with firefighters Chicago Fire paved the way for shows like Fire Country. Premiering in 2012, the show focuses on firefighters Kelly Severide and Matt Casey as up-and-coming firefighters working in Firehouse 51. Fans of Fire Country will appreciate Chicago Fire's premise.

2) 9-1-1 (2018-present)

Another classic show about the heroes of every society, 9-1-1 has garnered quite a following in the past few years. Although it aired 6 seasons with Fox, season 7 has been picked up by ABC. Starring Angela Bassett, this show revolves around LA's firefighters in both their professional and personal spheres.

3) 9-1-1 Lone Star (2020-present)

A still from 9-1-1 Lone Star (Image via Fox)

Fans of 9-1-1 should check out its spin-off, 9-1-1 Lone Star. The series began in 2020 and season 4 was aired in January 2023. Season 5 has been pushed to Fall of 2024 on Fox. The series focuses on Owen Strand, who gets transferred to Austin, Texas from New York to revive Firehouse 126.

4) Rescue Me (2004-2011)

Rescue Me was a unique show spanning 7 seasons. The show earned 8 Emmy nominations and 1 win in 2009 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Michael J. Fox's role as Dwight. The story revolves around firefighter Tommy Gavin and his struggles with PTSD when his friends lose their lives after the incident at the World Trade Center.

5) Station 19 (2018-present)

The second spin-off of Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 was well-received by fans. ABC announced in 2023 that the show's seventh and final season is to be aired in 2024. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the Seattle-based show is based on the firefighters working out of Station 19 in Washington.

6) Emergency! (1972-1979)

A still from Emergency! (Image via NBC)

This show was an absolute hit when it came out in 1972. Ending in 1979, it ran for 7 seasons on NBC. Based on stories taken from real-life firefighters' logbooks, the show featured John Gage and Roy DeSoto engaged with the LA County Fire Department as paramedics and firefighters.

7) LA Fire and Rescue (2023-present)

A still from LA Fire and Rescue (Image via NBC)

This show on NBC follows the pattern of Emergency! Following real-life incidents of the LA County Fire Department, it portrays the truth behind such a dangerous job. The docuseries features calls for wildfires, lifeboats SOS, mountain rescues, and numerous other hazardous situations that firefighters find themselves in. If shows like Fire Country are your thing, be sure to check this show out.

8) Tacoma FD (2019-2021)

Tacoma FD ran for 3 seasons on truTV Comedy. This show is different from the others on this list. Funny and quirky, Tacoma FD follows the lives of firefighters when they are bored between calls. Co-created by Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, who also co-star in it, the show utilizes comedy to make for an enjoyable watch.

9) Live Rescue (2019-present)

This show is a docuseries that premiered 2019. A spin-off of A&E's Live PD, Live Rescue features the process of saving lives as undertaken by firefighters. Featuring ride-alongs and emergency cases that first responders, paramedics, and firefighters deal with every day, the show gives the audience a peek inside the lives of these heroes. Captain Garon Mosbey of the St Louis Fire Department and New Orleans paramedic Dan Flynn provide their insight on the episodes.

10) Nightwatch (2015-present)

Nightwatch premiered on A&E in 2015. A reality TV show, Nightwatch goes behind the scenes of some of the most disturbing cases in New Orleans. Providing valuable commentary on crime, disasters, and much more, Nightwatch is a must-watch for fans of Fire Country.

Complementing Fire Country's characters, these shows need to be added to your watchlist and will keep you entertained till the next season.