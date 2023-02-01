1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 episode 5 release date, air time, and plot

1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Meghan tries to find a wedding dress, and the best friends prepare for a boot camp.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Meghan has a tough time finding a wedding dress that works; the girls go on a wellness retreat, and they're met with boot camp-like workouts that push them to their limits; Ashely breaks down in pain, threatening her weight loss goals."

1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 episode 5 is set to air on Wednesday, February 1, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

What to expect from 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2 episode 5?

In the upcoming episode of 1000-Lb Best Friends season 2, titled Simple Twist of Weight, Ashley tells the other cast members that Dr. Proctor suggested that she go on a wellness retreat, and the rest of them decide to join her, unaware that the retreat is in fact a boot camp. The girls are pushed to their limit, with situps, push-ups, and more.

In a confessional, Ashley said:

"I don’t know what I’ve gotten my girls into."

Ashley’s back poses an issue, and she wants to give up since she’s at “her breaking point.” This causes conflict among the 1000-Lb Best Friends as she’s the one who brought them there.

In another sneak peek, the girls go shopping to find a dress for Meghan. The vendor asks her what kind of dress she sees herself in for her big day, and Meghan tells her that it has to be “fit and flare.” She wants her dream dress to emphasize her “goods” and cover up her stomach.

Vanessa says that she wants to have an open back where the "b**** are up." She further explains what she has in mind, but Meghan interrupts her and squashes her idea.

In her confessional, the 1000-Lb Best Friends bride-to-be said:

"There are certain things that big girls just have to live with. Fat in the back, and side b***s. Anything that shows my back is off the table."

Previously on the show

In last week’s episode of 1000-Lb Best Friends, titled Take the Long Weigh Home, Ashley takes the girls out for Boba Tea, telling her best friends that she’s been fired from her job.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Tina had to move into a hotel room, and it wasn’t the most incredible experience. When Tina went to the bathroom, Meghan also had to use the loo, so the latter walked because she couldn’t hold it in much longer. When the 1000-Lb Best Friends star walked into the washroom to pee in the shower, Tina asked her about the pee pads that were spread in the bathroom.

Meghan explained:

"The men, they miss the toilet, so I line up the pads."

She explained that she got tired of stepping in on urine, and Tina told her she had stepped on urine since she stepped on the pads. The two spoke about it at length, but Tina wasn’t thrilled with the arrangement.

Tune in on Wednesday, February 1, at 10 pm ET to see what happens next in the show's latest season.

