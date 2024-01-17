1000-Lb Sisters cast net worth: Who is the richest?

The unique plot of 1000-lb Sisters, which follows the Slaton Sisters as they lose weight, has led to the show currently in its fifth season. Since the show started airing three years ago in January 2020, the sisters have held their motivation to lose weight because of their supportive viewers and their cheques from the show.

TLC must've come across the Slaton sisters' YouTube channels, to have decided on making a show about them. Their channels had a huge following and featured content similar to the show.

Both their net worths are also partly a result of their successful YouTube channels. Amy Slaton-Halterman has a net worth of $250,000 while Tammy Slaton has an estimated net worth of $100,000, according to express.co.uk.

How do the Slaton sisters from TLC's 1000-lb Sisters make money?

According to BusinessInsider, newbies into the reality scene are paid around $1500 to $3000 per episode, which hikes up to $7000 to $10,000 once the show gets 3-4 years older. Going by this statistic, Amy and Tammy's estimated earnings can be anywhere between $1500 to $3000 per episode.

Both the sisters' main streams of income come from the makers of 1000-lb Sisters, and because they are bound by the TLC contract they can't accept deals from other networks, which limits their inlets of cash, according to express.co.uk.

Amy Slaton-Halterman has a subscriber base of 529,000 on YouTube which explains her chunk of money. She updates regularly on her YouTube channel which keeps her subscriber base increasing and her wealth growing. She also has a Cameo account where she makes personalized videos for her fans starting at $20 per video.

Tammy Slaton's wealth is comparatively lesser than Amy's because her subscriber base on YouTube is 160,000. She was seen going to rehab in the recent season where she reportedly lost 115 pounds. According to express.co.uk, the sisters want to renegotiate their pay with the channel, as most of Tammy's earnings go to rehab, which makes for the show's juicy storyline.

Amy's sons Glenn,7 months, and Gage, 2 years are also paid salaries for their appearances on the show, which Amy says she is putting away to help them pay their college fees in the future.

Amy and Tammy Slaton's unfortunate marriages on 1000-lb Sisters

Tammy Slaton famously married Caleb Willingham in 2022, whom she met at her rehab. Fans were anticipating to see her new beau and her wedding in 1000-lb Sister's season 5. But shortly after their wedding in 2022, Caleb tragically passed away. The Slaton family together attended his funeral in August 2023.

Season 5 of 1000-lb Sisters closely followed developments in Amy Slaton's tanking marriage with Michael Halterman. The couple tied the knot in 2019 in Tenessee and are parents to two healthy boys Glenn and Gage. But shortly after they gave birth to their second son Glenn, the couple decided to split.

Citing one of the reasons for divorce, an insider told the-sun.com that, "Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention towards the kids."

1000-lb Sisters also recently featured Chris Combs their brother and Misty Slaton their sister on the newest season of the show. Chris Combs is seen braving through his healthy diet as he tries to lose weight. Amanda Halterman, a fan favorite from 1000-lb Sisters, was seen kicking Tammy Slaton out of the house following a tiff.