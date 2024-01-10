When did 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton's husband Caleb pass away? Details explored

Season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters dives deeper into the Slaton sisters' life and this time, the drama is rolling bigger and better. The reality TV show narrates more than just the weight loss journey of Kentucky sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton, it also depicts their story of sisterhood and how they continue to find strength amidst the chaos of their everyday life.

Notably, season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters also gives viewers an insight into the time when Tammy’s husband Caleb Willingham tragically passed away in June 2023.

The low phase put a great strain on the Kentucky native, both physically and emotionally, but she tackled it all with grit, humor, and sheer optimism.

When did 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton's husband Caleb pass away?

Caleb Willingham died at the age of 40 on June 30, 2023, but the exact cause of his demise remains unclear. For those unaware, Tammy and Caleb fell in love at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Centre in Gibsonburg, Ohio, and their relationship has been documented on the TLC series. Just like Tammy, even Caleb was admitted to the facility to overcome his struggle with obesity.

During the weight transformation journey, their connection grew so strong that they decided to take their relationship to the next level. Caleb proposed to Tammy in the parking lot of the rehabilitation centre in a grand romantic gesture.

The couple subsequently went on to exchange vows in the presence of friends and family members at the same location but tragically the wedding was short-lived, as Caleb died only months after the ceremony.

His health continued to decline in the treatment centre. What made the recovery difficult was that he began gaining weight. Meanwhile, after shedding 300 pounds, Tammy was allowed to return home. She stayed at the rehab facility for an excruciating 14 months. Unfortunately, Caleb had to stay behind as he didn’t meet his weight goal.

Upon his reunion with Tammy, Caleb said in an emotional moment:

“I’d have come a million miles for you and you came a million miles for me. These flowers are for you although I have to admit you look and smell much prettier. I love you so much. I missed you baby. I can’t believe that you’re here.”

Subsequently, the series also revisited the time when Tammy caught Caleb's relapse and binging on unhealthy snacks. She told him about feeling disappointed and warned him that his cravings could kill him.

After Caleb’s passing, Tammy grieved the loss in isolation but paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram. Sharing a photograph of her hugging Caleb, the Slaton sister expressed she’ll continue to miss him forever. She said:

“Rip, sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you, Caleb, for showing me real love and happiness.”

1000-Lb. Sisters season 5 premiered on December 12 and it is available to watch on TLC and a string of other digital platforms.

You can stream the upcoming episodes online with a subscription to platforms including Philo TV, Fubo TV, Direct TV Stream, Sling, and Discovery+. All new episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters air every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.