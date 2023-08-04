When did Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham get married? 1000-Lb Sisters star attends her husband's funeral

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has been through a lot in the past year. She had to be admitted to a hospital where she got a trach infection, her family refused to take her home until the trach was removed, her house was robbed and most recently her husband of 8 months, Caleb Willingham, passed away.

The couple got married on November 19, 2022, at a rehabilitation center in front of 30 close friends and family members. Since then, they faced many challenges in their relationship. Tragically, Caleb passed away on July 1, 2023, at the age of 40, with the exact reason for his death remaining unknown. He had previously been admitted to weight-loss centers due to his obesity, and his passing left Tammy distraught.

Amy can't stop crying at the funeral (Images via Mega and The Sun)

On Sunday, July 30, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton attended her husband’s memorial service in Ohio with her sister Amy Slaton. She wore a black dress and was holding some flowers. Tammy was in the front seat, as seen in the pictures, and can also be seen crying, while Amy tries to calm her down.

It is unsure why the ceremony took place in Ohio when Caleb is from Indiana. Tammy is relatively quieter since the death of her husband and posts fewer social media post.

Tammy Slaton called Caleb Willingham her "guardian angel"

Caleb got a lot of fame after he proposed to Tammy in the rehabilitation centre, where they were both patients, after knowing her for just a couple of weeks. Even Tammy Slaton’s family was dumbstruck by this and did not get the time to know Caleb personally. Willingham had been admitted in the facility for almost a year before he met Tammy as he could not get out his room due to medical complications earlier.

He had searched about Tammy’s weight transformation before himself joining the facility. They got married in 1000-Lb Sisters season 4 finale where Caleb had said,

"When I finally see her, my heart explodes."

It looks like the couple had their fair share of ups and down as in a deleted FB post, Caleb had asked fans not to follow him for Tammy. Caleb’s brother was the first person to announce the news on FB and his step-mother then confirmed it.

After her husband’s death, Tammy Slaton told People exclusively,

"He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me."

In an Instagram post, Tammy also said,

“Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness.”

Tammy also posted an emotional post on July 8, which said that even though the couple did not talk every day,

“You’re on my mind till each day’s end. I’m proud to say you are my friend.”

Tammy Slaton has not announced the reason of her hsuband's death and neither has Caleb's family given any official statement.

TLC has not confirmed when will 1000-Lb Sisters season 5 premiere, but the entire storyline will be showed to fans. Fans can also stream the first four seasons of the show on TLC Go and Discovery+.