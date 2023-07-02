"I loved him dearly": 1000 Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton’s husband Caleb Willingham passes away at 40

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton recently announced the death of her husband Caleb Willingham. In an exclusive statement, Amy told People that she was “devastated to share the news of [her] husband’s passing" on June 30 at just 40-years-old.

"He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

The couple tied the knot in Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center, where they met, in November 2022. Caleb was from Evansville, Indiana, and he suddenly grew to fame for marrying Amy Slaton just weeks after meeting her.

Caleb revealed in 1000-Lb. Sisters season 4 that he does all kind of odd jobs like trimming trees and working at fast food joints. The cause of his death is still unknown, but he was reportedly facing several medical issues because of his weight.

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton’s wedding was featured on 1000-Lb. Sisters season 4

Tammy and Caleb met each other at a treatment center in Ohio. Tammy was supposed to be home at the time, but her family members were concerned that no one knew how to take care of her trach, so they advised her to stay a bit longer in the facility. Caleb had also been a patient there for over an year but did not come out of his room because of his “health issues.”

He had, in fact, checked in the treatment centre after noticing Amy’s recovery on social media. The pair played a lot of games together and were happy to plan a future together. Caleb proposed to Tammy in the facility's parking lot with everyone around them, and it was only then that the latter called her family to tell them about the relationship.

Amy’s family, however, was concerned about Caleb Willingham’s intentions as he proposed to her just weeks after dating. He assured them that he would try to keep Tammy healthy post their marriage, which was featured in the season 4 finale. At the time, he had praised Tammy by saying,

"When I finally see her, my heart explodes."

Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham, however, soon shocked their fans when The Sun website revealed that the two were about to file divorce in May, just six months after their wedding. In a deleted FB post, Caleb had also asked fans to stop following him if they were just there for the 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton.

TLC network made a statement post Caleb’s death,

"We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time."

Tammy also posted the news on Instagram, with an emotional captaion that read,

"Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."

Caleb's brother first announced the news on his Facebook page on June 30, saying,

"R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions."

His stepmother, Shirley Willingham, also confirmed the news to TMZ on July 1.

TLC has not confirmed if 1000-Lb. Sisters will return for its fifth season.

