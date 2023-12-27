In the latest episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters season 5, Tammy Slaton broke down in tears after receiving a call from her husband Caleb Willingham, who was still at the weight loss facility. Caleb has since passed away, but the latest season was filmed while he was still alive.

During the conversation, he told the TLC star about his conversation with his doctor and how he still wasn't fit enough to get surgery to get his trach removed.

While Tammy maintained her composure on the call, she broke down in front of the camera later on. Talking about how she felt guilty about being discharged from the facility a few weeks prior, she said:

"I'm being strong for Caleb, Amy, the kids. If I crumble right now, the whole world will go to hell. More than it already is."

1000-Lb. Sisters season 5 will return next week with a brand new episode on TLC.

Tammy Slaton stayed strong for Caleb in 1000-Lb. Sisters season 5

In the December 26 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters season 5, titled Well-Done and Over With, Caleb called Tammy to update her about his upcoming surgery.

Caleb Willingham told the TLC star that the doctor couldn't perform unless he weighed 500 lbs - 37 lbs less than his weight at the time. He further told her it wasn't the worst part since, due to his weight, the trach was going to have to stay in.

Tammy told him that they knew the journey wasn't going to be easy for either of them. She reminded him that after she left the facility, the one thing she made him promise was to not sit around in his room all the time. The 1000-Lb. Sisters season 5 reality star told Caleb she wanted him to "go hang out" with the boys and keep his mind preoccupied.

However, Caleb told her that it wasn't as easy as it seemed since he was eating his "freaking feelings." Tammy Slaton tried negotiating with him and told him that if he doesn't want to socialize, he could find an interest in something like video games. However, Caleb wasn't too keen on that.

"I don't want video games. I want my wife. I just miss you."

Tammy, who was unable to express herself freely in front of Caleb, told the cameras that she was worried about him. She added that she believed he would let "the depression set in" and feel guilty and numb.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star was taken aback and disappointed by the news. She told the cameras that she hoped the doctor would tell Caleb that he had lost enough weight to be able to get the surgery and get the trach removed.

"It bothers me that he's backsliding. But Caleb's very sensitive, so I feel like I can't say anything. I feel like I have to be strong for him."

After meeting each other at the facility, Caleb proposed to Tammy in October 2022 and got married a month later.

However, the couple were only married for close to six months before Caleb's passing on June 30, 2023. Soon after his death, Tammy Slaton addressed her husband's passing in a statement.

"When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me."

Tune in on January 2, 2023, to watch the upcoming episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters on TLC.