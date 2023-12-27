Who is Tammy Slaton? 1000-lb Sisters star's whereabouts explored

1000-lb Sisters season 5 has returned and chronicles the new challenges the Kentucky sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton face. Documenting their struggle with weight, the YouTube personalities shot to instant fame ever since the release of the show’s first season. This time, the cameras capture the new triumphs and failures in their life.

While Tammy is grieving the death of her husband Caleb, Amy’s six-year marriage is in complete disorder. Navigating through all the curve balls life throws. The sisters attempt to rise above everything with an unwavering show of their sisterhood. Notably, Tammy Slaton will be seen returning home after 14 months in rehab in season 5.

Who is 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton?

Hailing from Kentucky, Tammy Slaton is one of the core cast members of the reality TV show 1000-lb Sisters, which chronicles her struggle with obesity. She shot to fame alongside her sister Amy Slaton after their feature on the series, but Tammy had already amassed significant popularity through Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube before 1000-lb Sisters’ premiere. She enjoys 160K subscribers on her YouTube channel, launched in 2018.

Though she has discontinued posting regularly on YouTube, her vlogs of speaking about her weight, chronicling her diet journey, baking, and attempting food challenges have garnered significant traction online.

On the show, Tammy gives viewers a candid insight into her medical condition and weight loss transformation. For those unaware, being overweight has put her on life support twice before. Notably, it was in 2022 that she was approved to undergo weight loss surgery, and now she continues to maintain her weight.

Tammy Slaton’s tragedy

Tammy Slaton fell in love with Caleb Willingham at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Centre in Gibsonburg, Ohio. Just like the Kentucky woman, even Caleb was admitted to the facility to overcome his struggle with obesity. Their connection grew so deep that the duo decided to take their relationship to the next level.

In a grand romantic gesture, Caleb proposed to Tammy in the parking lot of the rehabilitation facility. The couple also exchanged vows with friends and family members at the same location. But their wedding was short-lived as Caleb died only months after the ceremony. At 537 pounds, his health continued to decline in the treatment center. He began gaining weight again and passed away shortly.

After Caleb’s passing, Tammy grieved the loss in isolation but paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram. Sharing a photograph of her hugging Caleb, the Slaton sister expressed she’ll continue to miss him forever.

She said,

“Rip, sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you, Caleb, for showing me real love and happiness.”

What does Tammy Slaton go through in season 5 of 1000-lb Sisters?

The new season chronicles Tammy’s return home after spending 14 months in the rehab center. But her comeback is met with downsides as she notices her sister Amy’s six-year marriage with Michael Halterman in complete chaos. She announced losing 300 pounds while at the treatment center but explained leaving Caleb behind was tough.

He wasn’t approved to return with Amy and would die later in the rehab. This season, Tammy’s half-siblings, Amanda and Misty, joined the bandwagon for losing weight. They share their intention to undergo a weight loss surgery and are seeking approval from doctors.

1000-lb Sisters premiered on December 12, and new episodes of the show air every Tuesday on TLC at 9 pm ET. Viewers can stream the reality TV show on Philo TV, Fubo TV, Direct TV Stream, Sling, and Discovery+.