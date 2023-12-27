How to watch 1000-lb Sisters season 5? Streaming details, platforms, and more

Season 5 of 1000-lb Sisters is finally here and viewers can watch it exclusively on TLC. The reality TV show chronicles more than just the weight loss journey of Tammy and Amy Slaton. The plot dwells deeper into depicting their story of sisterhood and finding strength amidst the chaos of shedding pounds of weight.

The latest season promises to dive deeper into the Slaton sister’s life because this time the drama is rolling bigger and better. With self-acceptance and sheer resilience, Tammy and Amy are seen navigating the triumphs and tears of their life with unwavering positivity. Notably, the season also gives viewers an insight into the time when Tammy’s husband tragically passed away in June this year.

The new chapters put a strain on the sisters both physically and emotionally but they’re seen tackling them all with sheer grit, optimism, and humor.

How to watch 1000-lb Sisters season 5?

1000-lb Sisters season 5 premiered on December 12 and it is available to watch on TLC and a string of other digital platforms. It isn’t essential to own an active TLC cable connection to watch the drama unfold in the lives of the Slaton sisters.

You can stream the upcoming episodes online with a subscription to platforms including Philo TV, Fubo TV, Direct TV Stream, Sling, and Discovery+. Some of the platforms even offer viewers a free trial before subscription.

The cast of 1000-lb Sisters

The core cast members Amy and Tammy Slaton remain unchanged this season. The latest episodes capture the sisters’ honest and raw take on life as they juggle different roles be that of wives, mothers, women, or sisters. Through all the hardships, one thing that remains unwavering is their support of each other.

What is 1000-lb Sisters season 5 about?

In the new season, Tammy Slaton finally bags the opportunity to return home after spending an excruciating 14 months in a rehab facility for weight loss. But she makes a comeback to a house full of chaos. Her sister Amy’s six-year marriage with husband Michael Halterman is in shambles all while Tammy’s husband Caleb Willingham is still at the rehab facility.

He didn’t get the approval to return home after facing trouble in maintaining weight loss at the rehab facility. In a preview of season 5, Tammy disclosed she lost 300 lbs during her stay at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. However, leaving Caleb behind was a tough decision for her to make.

Notably, the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center is the place where Tammy and Caleb first came across each other. Their meeting later blossomed into a marriage which was short-lived after Caleb’s death only months later they tied the knot.

The weight loss transformation has become a family affair this season as the Slaton sisters’ half-siblings Amanda and Misty also step forward to share their intention of undergoing weight loss surgery. They’re witnessed seeking approval for the same medical procedure that Amy underwent in 2020 and Tammy two years later in 2022.

In addition to her health issues, Amy is having trouble running her family with two small children: Glenn Allen, age one, and Gauge Dean, age three. The fact that her marriage to Michael is still failing makes things more stressful. Caleb's health deteriorates in the rehab as he starts gaining weight again, weighing 537 pounds. In July, just a few months later, Caleb passed away.

You can watch 1000-lb Sisters on TLC. All new episodes air every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.