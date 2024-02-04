1000-lb Sisters finale documents Tammy Slaton's family reaction to Caleb's death

The season 5 finale of 1000-lb Sisters will take viewers back to the time when Tammy Slaton’s husband, Caleb Willingham, tragically passed away in June 2023. He died at the age of 40 after the season was filmed, but the exact cause of his demise hasn’t been disclosed publicly. So far, on 1000-lb Sisters, it has been shown how Caleb’s health continues to decline in the treatment center.

With over 500 pounds weight, Caleb began gaining weight in the last few months of his life and passed away shortly. Now, the finale preview of the TLC show obtained by Entertainment Tonight documents how Tammy Slaton’s family processed the news of Caleb’s death.

While on a drive with Tammy’s older half-brother, Chris Combs, sister Amanda Halterman said,

“It don’t seem real. It don't. It really don't. I wouldn't wish this type of s**t on nobody, my worst enemy or no one else's enemy.”

Chris, who was devastated by Tammy being widowed at 36, noted,

“When I heard that Caleb had passed away, I was like, 'Oh, dear Jesus.' It's really sad. He was a really great guy, and I'm just devastated for Tammy. Being a widow at 36, that's something that just don't sit right with the soul."

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy meets Caleb at the rehab

After an excruciating 14-month stay at the rehab and shedding 300 pounds, Tammy was allowed to return home. However, Caleb, who didn’t meet his weight goal, stayed behind. An episode of season 5 documented Tammy and Caleb’s emotional reunion, where Caleb brought flowers for her. He said,

“I’d have come a million miles for you and you came a million miles for me. These flowers are for you although I have to admit you look and smell much prettier. I love you so much. I missed you baby. I can’t believe that you’re here.”

During the meeting, Tammy discovered Caleb’s relapse and learned how he had been binging on unhealthy snacks. The Kentucky native was left disappointed and angry. In a hurtful confrontation, she warned Caleb that his craving could kill him.

In the 1000-lb Sisters finale, Tammy will arrive at Caleb's memorial service, where her family meets Billy, the friend who officiated Tammy and Caleb's wedding. Tammy shatters into tears and hugs Billy.

Caleb’s spiraling health on 1000-lb Sisters

In episode 8 of 1000-Lb Sisters, Caleb admitted to the cameras that his eating went out of control after Tammy visited the rehabilitation facility. In an emotional confession, Caleb said that he misses Tammy,

“Right now I feel so far away from Tammy, that I can’t count the miles. I miss her so much. I haven’t been completely honest with Tammy. Since she visited, my emotional eating has been spiraling out of control. I was really thinking that her coming up here would make things so much better but food is the escape I have.”

Tammy and Caleb fell in love at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Centre in Gibsonburg, Ohio. The duo were admitted to the facility to overcome their struggle with obesity. Their attraction grew stronger over time, and Caleb proposed to the Kentucky woman in the parking lot of their rehab, where they subsequently tied the knot. Unfortunately, their wedding was short-lived, as Caleb died only months after the wedding.

After his demise, Tammy grieved the loss in a heartbreaking Instagram tribute, writing,

“Rip, sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you, Caleb, for showing me real love and happiness.”

1000-Lb Sisters will air its finale episode on Tuesday, February 6, at 9 pm ET on TLC.