1000-lb Sisters season 5 episode 8: Recap and more details explored

1000-lb Sisters episode 8, released on Tuesday, January 30, saw Amy Slaton shove her cousin Amanda in a dramatic fight. The Kentucky sisters are currently on a family vacation to spend some quality time after Tammy’s return from the rehabilitation center. From boat rides to parasailing, the family was seen engaging in many adventurous activities.

However, things turned shaky when Amy spiraled out of control as her sons became cranky during the outing. Tammy and the cousins tried to calm the situation but the fight escalated as Amy violently pushed Amanda.

What happened on 1000-lb Sisters episode 8?

Amy's parenting

In the episode, Amanda, Chris, and Misty discussed Amy’s struggle with parenting. Amanda knew she was struggling but wanted Amy to realize that she was not going to be available always to jump in to help her. Amanda highlighted how Amy needed to learn how to be a mom and herself and juggle both roles. She told Chris:

“You (Amy) starting to cry is not helping because then the kids feel that you’re overwhelmed and they feed off that.”

In a confessional of 1000-lb Sisters, Chris revealed how it is nearly impossible to coach Amy because whenever someone tries:

“She will flip to the handle and go the exact opposite extreme... "

Amanda agreed:

“When you try to help her and say ‘Maybe you have to do it this way,’ she feels like we’re cutting her down as a mom like she’s not making mistakes. Amy is a good mom. But everyone here has made mistakes.”

Chris then added:

"You gotta find your rhythm. Amy wants help but when somebody tries to give her constructive criticism, she doesn’t want it. So you can’t really have it both ways in life.”

Tammy reveals her near-death experience

The family went for a boat ride session when Tammy recalled how she fell in the water during a high school boating experience. Amy said her sister sat on a bumper boat which couldn’t take her weight. Tammy appeared excited to go see the dolphins and also imitated the famous Titanic pose during the outing.

Watching her happy, Amanda said:

“When I look across the boat and I see Tammy sitting there, big old...grin on her face, it’s almost like she is a little kid again. Like I see that inner child coming out of her and it’s such a great thing to sit back and look and see her out enjoying life where she is.”

Caleb’s spiraling health

The episode also showed Caleb admitting that after Tammy visited the rehab, his eating went out of control. In a confessional of 1000-lb Sisters, he stated:

“Right now I feel so far away from Tammy, that I can’t count the miles. I miss her so much. I haven’t been completely honest with Tammy. Since she visited, my emotional eating has been spiraling out of control. I was really thinking that her coming up here would make things so much better but food is the escape I have.”

Caleb died in June 2023, after the season was filmed.

Amanda and Amy fight

After their last dinner of the vacation, Amy couldn’t get Glenn to sleep. Commenting on her parenting, Tammy noted:

“Amy isn’t the best to keep her kids on schedule and that makes them cranky. When they’re cranky, mommy’s cranky and when mommy’s cranky everybody else is cranky. Not a happy picture.”

The sisters began arguing and hurling profanities at each other. In a confessional on 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy recalled:

“It’s the last night of the vacation and after dinner I was trying to help Amy because she couldn’t get Glenn to sleep and calm down so I was just telling Amy okay have you fed him, have you changed his diapers, is he cold but she didn’t like being told what to do and that’s when everything went out of control.”

Amy declared she was leaving to go home when Amanda stepped in to salvage the situation. Amy then threw a fit and shoved her across the face. Family members jumped in to break the fight and at one point Amy broke down into tears sitting on the ground.

What to expect from 1000-lb Sisters episode 9?

In the next episode of 1000-lb sisters, the family will return home from their vacation. Amy will be seen reflecting on her mistake and makes an effort to apologize to Amanda. Tammy gets the unfortunate news of Caleb’s passing.

1000-lb Sisters season 11 episode 9 is set to release on Tuesday, February 6, exclusively on TLC.