"Caleb did not look well": 1000-lb. Sisters fans react to Caleb receiving unfortunate news in latest episode

1000-Lb. Sisters aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, during which Caleb Willingham received some unfortunate news. During the segment, Caleb, who has since passed away, called Tammy Slaton to update her about his surgery.

The late cast member noted that Dr. Smith told Caleb that he couldn't do the surgery until he weighed 500 lbs, which meant that his trach wouldn't be removed until he dropped the extra weight, which he gained since Tammy was discharged from the facility.

He attributed the weight gain to him eating his feelings and noted that he missed her. Fans took to social media to react to the segment and expressed sadness about the segment, knowing that he passed away earlier this year.

One user, @CocoLovesToread, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Caleb did not look well."

1000-Lb. Sisters season 5 will return with a brand new episode next week on TLC.

"Caleb self sabotaged": 1000-Lb. Sisters fans react to Caleb gaining weight while at the facility

In the latest episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters season 5, Caleb Willingham called up Tammy Slaton to tell her that his surgery was pushed until after his weight was brought down to 500 pounds. At the time, he weighed 537 lbs, and the doctor refused to do the surgery.

During the conversation, Tammy told her husband that they both knew it was going to be hard for them. She noted that she made him promise that he wasn't going to sit in his room all day long. The 1000-Lb. Sisters television star told him that she wanted him to "hang out" with the boys and keep his mind preoccupied.

She tried to remind him of their goal and asked him to find something like his video games to keep busy if he didn't want to socialize. Caleb told her that he didn't need distractions but that he wanted his wife.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters season 5 cast member later told the cameras that she was worried about him. Tammy noted that she couldn't be straight-forward with him because he was very sensitive.

"It s*cks. I was hoping the doctor would tell Caleb that he's lost enough weight to have surgery and get this trach removed. It bothers me that he's backsliding. But Caleb's very sensitive, so I feel like I can't say anything. I feel like I have to be strong for him," she added.

Later in the episode, she noted that Caleb was going to "let the depression set in" before he hit rock bottom again and got "determined to come home." She added that she was feeling guilty and numb, as well as overwhelmed and stressed out.

Fans took to social media to react to Caleb gaining weight while at the facility. They questioned how it was possible and even reacted to the exchange between the couple.

Caleb was first introduced to fans during season 4 of the TLC show, when he and Tammy started bonding during their shared time in the weight loss facility. The two got close quickly and got married. However, six months into the wedding, Caleb passed away in June 2023.

