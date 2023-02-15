1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 5 release date, air time, and plot

1000-lb Sisters season 4 returned with a brand-new episode on Wednesday, February 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on TLC. In an exclusive episode preview, Tammy Slanton was seen preparing to share some important news with her closest friends and family.

Tammy's sister Amy Slanton, on the other hand, recounted the time when her second child, Glenn Allen Halterman, was born last year. The 35-year-old remembered having the baby through a C-section.

The official synopsis of the series' fifth episode, titled Greatest Thing Since Sliced Bread, reads:

"Tammy struggles to cope after surviving a near-death experience; Amy realizes being an overweight mom may prove to be too much; Chris is desperate to get rid of excess skin; Amanda offloads some dead weight of her own."

What to expect from episode 5 of 1000-lb Sisters?

In a TLC preview, viewers saw Tammy finally qualifying for weight loss surgery as she weighed 534.7 pounds, lower than the prescribed 550 pounds required for the surgery. The 1000-lb Sisters star was seen stating the big news in front of the crew:

"I got good news. Dr. Smith gave his initials and approved my motherf*****g surgery."

Nobody knows the 1000-lb Sisters star's journey to this point better than her sister Amy, who has experienced all of the highs and lows, as well as numerous health alarms along the road.

Amy, who had her own gastric bypass surgery in 2019 and has now dropped over 100 pounds, was also seen to be extremely optimistic about Tammy's future. She says:

"We're just going to transform from 1000-pound sisters to s*xy sisters."

The TLC preview also featured Amy's husband, Michael, giving viewers a rundown of what happened in the run-up to the duo welcoming their second child:

"Amy went into a C-section about 7:15 this morning. The doctor warned us about the complications because of her weight but thankfully, everything went great."

He added:

"We just had the baby. The baby's doing fine, healthy. She's doing fine, she's in recovery. I'm excited, he's here!"

The story so far

In the fourth episode of TLC's 1000-lb Sisters, someone broke into Tammy Slaton's home. They stole her dresser with everything inside, removed her sinks, and also left with the water heater. Technological equipment was also stolen.

Tammy's family was afraid to inform her about the robbery for fear of setting her back. She has previously had trouble with her weight loss regime and at one point, lost all hopes of achieving her goal for the weight loss surgery.

As shown on 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy objected to the recommended workouts and diet. She would date men who she knew would support her. She also had drinking episodes and lacked restraint. All of this eventually landed her in her present treatment facility.

Tammy even put on weight while she was in rehab. She also stopped cooperating during her treatment and behaved badly with everyone.

However, when Tammy resumed her weight loss efforts, she had more luck. Upon reaching her target weight, all she could think about was how she might mess things up. This was before she learned that her home had been plundered.

Tammy's family did not know how to break the news to her. The 1000-lb Sisters star had previously said that her family stopped trying to help her lose weight. She developed a negative attitude towards them. However, things changed once she began losing weight.

When her family did tell her about her home being robbed, Tammy handled the news unexpectedly well. The 1000-lb Sisters star explained that she had recently lost so much weight that her old clothes would no longer fit anyway, so she was okay with shopping for new clothes. This indicated a drastic shift in Tammy's personality.

The 1000-lb Sisters star was more optimistic. She was pleased with her weight. She even weighed herself in front of her sisters to show them how well she was doing.

1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 5 aired on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET only on TLC.

