18 East x Vans Half Cab Pack: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

18 East x Vans Half Cab Pack is a fascinating fusion of two renowned brands in the sneaker world. Vans Half Cab has been an essential footwear choice for skateboarders, artists, and sneaker enthusiasts for many years. Antonio Ciongoli, the mind behind 18 East, discovered his passion for this particular sneaker when he was just 11 years old.

This early admiration not only influenced his career but also inspired him to establish his brand, 18 East. Today, Ciongoli's past and present meet as 18 East collaborates with Vans to recreate the very Half Cab design that once captivated his youthful imagination.

The eagerly anticipated 18 East x Vans Half Cab Pack will be available for purchase on October 19, 2023. Those interested in owning a piece from this exclusive collection can find it at 18 East's online store as well as their physical outlet.

Although the exact pricing details remain under wraps for now, the excitement surrounding the release is palpable.

18 East x Vans Half Cab Pack collaboration will be released on October 19

The 18 East x Vans Half Cab Pack collaboration introduces three distinct colorways: Black Navy, Ecru Off-White, and Espresso Latte. Each pair is a masterpiece in its own right, crafted from a blend of suede, ripstop, and leather. This combination adds depth and dimension to the sneakers.

A consistent feature among all three designs is the black tongue that carries both brand names, symbolizing their unique collaboration. And of course, the iconic Half Cab logo isn't missing; it is proudly displayed on a blue patch on the collar.

Black Navy: A timeless combination

The 18 East x Vans Half Cab Black Navy is a sophisticated melding of classic shades. This sneaker showcases a deep Black and Navy combination, reflecting both brands' dedication to timeless design. The meticulous blend of suede, ripstop, and leather gives it a distinct textured appearance.

A black tongue with co-branded detailing, along with the iconic blue-patched Half Cab logo on the collar, adds the final touches to this elegant design.

Ecru Off-White: Elegance Redefined

The 18 East x Vans Half Cab Ecru Off-White radiates sheer elegance. It presents a serene Ecru and Off-White palette, echoing minimalist beauty. Crafted from suede, ripstop, and leather, the sneaker achieves a unique depth and tactile richness.

18 East x Vans Half Cab Ecru Off-White (Image via sole retriever)

The black tongue, featuring both brands' insignias, and the iconic blue-patched Half Cab logo on the collar ensure this sneaker is both stylish and iconic.

Espresso Latte: bold and beautiful

18 East x Vans Half Cab Espresso Latte (Image via sole retriever)

The 18 East x Vans Half Cab Espresso Latte is a bold statement piece. Flaunting an Espresso and Latte color scheme, it’s a contemporary take on classic earth tones.

The sneaker's suede, ripstop, and leather construction ensures a rich texture, while the black tongue with co-branded detailing and the iconic Half Cab logo on a blue patch solidify its status as a must-have for sneaker aficionados.

18 East x Vans Half Cab (Image via sole retriever)

The 18 East x Vans Half Cab Pack brilliantly merges the timeless charm of the Vans Half Cab with the contemporary creativity of 18 East. This collaboration marries historical inspiration with today's design trends, allowing footwear enthusiasts to sport a reimagined classic.

As the release date approaches, anticipation regarding 18 East x Vans Half Cab Pack grows among sneaker enthusiasts. This launch is set to be a highlight for many, with aficionados from both brands eagerly lining up to own these distinctive sneakers.