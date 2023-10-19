Advisory Board Crystals x Vans Sk8-Hi EXT sneaker pack: Everything we know so far

Vans is known for its collaborative spirit, and its partnership with Advisory Board Crystals is the latest example of this. As part of this partnership, the duo has created a sneaker pack featuring two colorways of the Sk8-Hi EXT model. They will offer “Black/White” and “Ecru” iterations of the stated sneaker design.

The brand-new Advisory Board Crystals x Vans Sk8-Hi EXT sneaker capsule collection will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks of 2023, as stated by Sole Retriever. These sneakers will be sold via Vans, Advisory Board Crystals, and other select retailers, both online and in physical locations. Note that the pricing details are currently under cover.

Advisory Board Crystals x Vans Sk8-Hi EXT sneaker pack will offer two colorways

Here's a detailed look at the two colorways

Vans has a history of working closely with other companies to bring their unique ideas to life, and its cooperation with Advisory Board Crystals (ABC) has been especially notable.

This year's association between Advisory Board Crystals and Vans caused a stir, demonstrating that when these two brands work together, the result remains compelling. This time, the Sk8-Hi EXT model will be receiving the joint upgrade.

The Sk8-Hi EXT has been reinterpreted in two colorways, "Black/White" and "Ecru," as a result of this newest association, which creates a compelling contradiction of elements. The premium components used in the construction of the footwear, which include suede, ripstop nylon, leather, and mesh, contribute significantly to the uniqueness of the layout.

In a departure from the norm, the left shoe of the "Black/White" iteration has a black foundation with white overlays, while the right shoe embraces the opposite approach, with white playing the predominant role. This creates an interesting contrast between the two shoes.

The cutting-edge chip developed by Advisory Board Crystals is sewn into the tongue flap of the sneaker, making it possible to validate its legitimacy. In terms of the components that make up the brand, the ABC stamp can be found on the lace dubrae, and the reverse side of the tongue tag also participates in the branding affair.

The core characteristics of the Vans trademark continue to be the Jazz Stripe that is located on the midfoot of the shoe, along with the "Off the Wall" lettering that is printed in red on the bottom of the shoe.

The footwear has a classic yet contemporary look thanks to the combination of a gum rubber outer sole unit and a vintage midsole. Designed on similar lines, the second "Ecru" variation of the shoe is dressed in the eponymous color palette.

For those who are unaware, Advisory Board Crystals, aka ABC, is a Los Angeles-based luxury label that kicked off in 2015. Advisory Board Crystals' vision is to encourage individuals to adopt a conscientious approach to the curation of their outside appearance, using fashion as a means for both inward and outward self-exploration and expression.

In this day and age of large-scale manufacturing and throwaway culture, the company is an advocate for returning to the practice of conscious consumption.

Keep a watchful eye out for the forthcoming Advisory Board Crystals x Vans Sk8-Hi EXT sneaker pack that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2023. Those willing to get their hands on these sneakers are advised to stay connected to the shoe label’s online locations for timely alerts on their arrival.