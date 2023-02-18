1923 episode 7 release date, air time, what to expect, and more details revealed

Episode 7 of 1923 will air on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 3 am ET. We are now getting closer to the finale of this Yellowstone prequel, but this certainly isn't the end of the story. Following its rapid success, the series has been renewed for another season.

Directed by Taylor Sheridan, the story is set in the early 1920s when most of the United States of America was affected by poverty, conflict, and the Great Depression. The Duttons had difficulties in Montana not only with the aforementioned challenges but also with other Montanans who wanted to take over the Dutton ranch for themselves.

1923 stars Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, and many more.

What to expect from the 1923 Episode 7 titled The Rule of Five Hundred?

1923 Episode 7 titled The Rule of Five Hundred will be directed and written by Guy Ferland and Taylor Sheridan respectively.

Although there hasn't been any information about the upcoming episode, we may anticipate that Sheriff McDowell will seek the arrest of Banner, the person responsible for the Dutton family mass murder/attack. Jacob is steadily building strength and is aware that Donald Whitfield intends to push the family from their ranch to benefit from it.

Of course, we will even see Spencer and Alex's journey home, which is far from being over. Thankfully, after a close shave, they are safe and married and expecting a blissful future together. Teonna Rainwater's story is one of the most fascinating parts of the show. Only time will tell if she will get a happy ending or if the authorities and church will get to her.

What happened in the previous episode of 1923?

Episode 6 of 1923 was titled One Ocean Closer to Destiny. We saw a couple of great moments in the episode and it's safe to say that Spencer is getting closer and closer to Montana.

Spencer and Alex, whose tugboat got toppled in the middle of the ocean, were finally saved by a ship called Lambridge, whose next port is Marseille. The couple even got married onboard, and Alex declared that no matter what, she will always be beside her husband.

Cara and Sheriff McDowell began hiring livestock agents, but the process has been slow. Protecting her husband, Cara revealed to the Sherrif about the attack on her family. It enrages Jacob, but he calms down soon after. He is getting healthier and can ride his horse without any help. Liz and Jack are thrilled to be expecting a child, and Jacob has revealed to his wife the real intentions of the mining magnate.

Finally, Hank changes Teonna's name to Joe and gives her a new identity, but marshals are already hunting for her. They arrived at her grandmother's home to arrest Teonna. Unable to find her, one of the marshals accidentally killed her grandmother, Issaxche, in a tussle.

