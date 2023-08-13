"2 goats one stage": Fans go gaga as Nas brings out Lauryn Hill during Hip-Hop 50 concert

Rapper Nas surprised everyone by inviting female rapper Lauryn Hill to join him on stage at the Hip-Hop 50 concert in New York's famous Yankee Stadium. This surprise collaboration created a magical moment that added a special touch to the event.

The stadium was filled with people, and the crowd couldn't believe their eyes as Lauryn Hil joining Nas on stage made the celebration even more remarkable for fans.

A fan expressed the whole performance by saying,

"Nas & Lauryn Hill performing If I Ruled The World 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥2 GOATS one stage 🙏🙏🙏🙏"

Lauryn Hill and Nad during their special performance ( Image via X)

The event celebrated the 50 years of the Hip-hop music genre and paid tribute to hip-hop and Major League Baseball's New York Yankees.

Hip-hop icons including Nas, Run-DMC, T.I., and a lineup of renowned artists also took the spotlight at the recent Hip-Hop 50 concert held within the iconic Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

The Nas' Mass Appeal record label played a pivotal role in bringing the Hip-Hop 50 concert to life, and Hip-HopVibe was present to capture the excitement. The show coincided with Nas' recent release of the Magic 2 project, a collaboration with Hit-Boy that marked their fifth joint effort since 2020.

Fans shared their reaction to Lauryn Hill's surprise performance

Fans flooded Twitter to express excitement and awe at Lauryn Hill's special performance alongside Nas. The electrifying collaboration at the Hip-Hop 50 concert sparked a flurry of tweets, with fans celebrating the iconic moment and sharing their admiration for the two legendary artists coming together on stage.

Image via @itsavibe

Image via @svertz17

Image via @infitewords14

Image via @NolaMarianna's X handle

Image via @kingamankwa

Imagge via @XeMurray's X handle)

People began talking about collaborating, and now they are back on stage. Now it remains to be seen if they will collab on a track soon.

Lauryn Hill is an American rapper with eight Grammy awards and sixteen nominations

Lauryn Hill emerged as a dynamic force in the music world, debuting with the Grammy-winning group the Fugees. However, her 1998 solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill firmly established her as a solo artist. Combining her talents as a singer, songwriter, rapper, and producer

Hill introduced a fresh blend of rap, soul, and reggae that resonated deeply with listeners. Her eclectic and empowering sound became a touchstone for younger artists and fans.

Raised in South Orange, New Jersey, her exposure to her parents' diverse music collection ignited her passion for singing from an early age. She ventured into acting, securing minor roles in television and film. Her involvement with the Fugees started at 13 but was often intertwined with her academic pursuits at Columbia University. The group initially faced challenges with their debut album, Blunted on Reality, but their breakthrough came with the multi-platinum success of The Score in 1996.

In August 1998, She unveiled her solo masterpiece, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Crafting the album almost entirely herself, she expertly merged her old-school influences with heartfelt lyrics. The album's resonance was immediate, dominating charts for months. Hill's influence expanded beyond music, with magazines like Time and Esquire celebrating her impact.

Following her solo triumphs, Hill's path encountered hurdles. Legal disputes over album credits arose, although they were eventually settled. Amid her hiatus, she showcased her raw artistry on MTV Unplugged No. 2.0. Despite musical appearances, including a Fugees reunion, she navigated a personal journey while contributing to projects like the documentary Concerning Violence and the tribute album Nina Revisited.

Hill's journey reflects the highs and lows of an artist navigating fame and authenticity. Her unique sound and thought-provoking lyrics continue to inspire generations, solidifying her legacy as a musical icon who seamlessly fused genres and left an indelible mark on the evolution of music.