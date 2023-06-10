Hip Hop 50 Live 2023 recently announced a star-studded show featuring some of the biggest artists in the hip-hop industry including Run-D.M.C., Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Eve, Lil Kim, T.I., and more. The show marks the 50th anniversary of the birth of the hip-hop industry, which came into being on August 11, 1973, in the Bronx, New York, with DJ Kool Herc's back-to-school party.

The Hip Hop 50 Live 2023 is set to take place on August 11, 2023, at the Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York.

Presales for Hip Hop 50 Live began on June 8 and the general sale began on June 9 via Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Fans can check out tickets for the event on Vivid Seats, where prices could vary from face value depending on demand. It offers a 100% buyer guarantee, which means each transaction will be safe and secure. Fans' tickets will be delivered to them before the event.

The Hip Hop 50 Live ticket prices vary from $63 to over $515 on the Ticketmaster website. All ticket prices are variable and the site has dynamic pricing that offers fans more price options depending on changing factors that impact market demand.

Run-D.M.C., Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube to headline Hip Hop 50 Live 2023

Run-D.M.C., Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube will headline the upcoming show. The lineup will also include Common, Fat Joe, Slick Rick, and others. The event will also include special sets by Lil Kim, Eve, Trina, and Remy Ma in the 'Queens of Hip-Hop' set, and Kool Herc, Grandmaster Caz, Melle Mel, and Roxanne Shante in the set of 'Pillars of Hip-Hop.'

A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, and Lupe Fiasco will also take the stage at the event.

Run-D.M.C. spoke to Rolling Stone about their performance and what fans can expect from the show. Lead vocalist Rev Run shared that he is honored to hit the Hip Hop 50 Live stage in the Bronx, "the birthplace of hip-hop," and celebrate with all the top artists set to make an appearance.

D.M.C added:

“August is hip-hop’s 50th birthday! So up in the Bronx where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history. I am honoured to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock. Thank you hip-hop!”

Hip Hop 50 is an expression of Mass Appeal's deep appreciation for Hip Hop, serving as a tribute to the culture in a genuine and globally influential manner. This initiative encompasses a wide range of elements, including captivating narratives, original music, immersive live events, strategic collaborations, exclusive merchandise, and much more.

The Hip Hop 50 Universe also incorporates a charitable aspect that is directly linked to the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

The live show will be organized by Mass Appeal, the New York Yankees, and Live Nation. Mass Appeal is dedicated to bringing stories to life from the perspective of those who shape culture. The co-producers of the Hip Hop 50 Live, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., is a prominent live entertainment company, while the New York Yankees are a renowned baseball team with a rich history and global acclaim.

