“2023 is having a rough start”: Bryce Hall’s car gets broken into following Las Vegas scuffle

Tiktok star Bryce Hall's new year has kicked off to a bad start as his car got robbed just days after punching a Las Vegas nightclub security guard on January 6, 2023. In a tweet, Hall claimed that the incident occurred outside his house with his keys and garage clicker stolen.

Following the incident, he shared another tweet, stating, "2023 is having a rough start," but he ended the tweet on a positive note.

Bryce Hall was cited for misdemeanor battery and trespassing just four days before the incident

On Friday, January 6, 2023, the 23-year-old TikTok star got into an altercation with a security guard outside the XS nightclub at the Wynn in Las Vegas. The violent scuffle captured on video showed Hall taking a swing at the guard's face before several people subdued him.

The incident allegedly occurred after Hall and his friends were kicked out of the nightclub during a Calvin Harris performance. Although the reason for their ousting was not clear, the group was invited to visit the DJ booth right before. He was eventually cited for two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor trespassing.

In the early morning of January 11, he claimed that the robber who broke into his car stole his roommate's car as well.

Hall added that he had a security camera installed outside his home and that the thief would be caught.

Bryce has been a victim of a few stalking and trespassing attempts by fans in the past

In August 2020, Bryce Hall's house was broken into, and his property was vandalized. Back then, the former Sway House member took to Twitter to condemn the people's actions and urge them to get help.

On January 17, 2021, Hall was a victim of a stalker who appeared outside his out repeatedly. The troubled TikToker chose to go and talk to the man along with his friends while waiting for the cops to show.

During the bizarre conversation, the man confessed to visiting Hall's house numerous times in the past. Hall shared the incident on his socials after blurring the man's face.

Trigger Warning: The video contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Despite the altercation and police involvement, the stalker trespassed into Bryce's property again in December 2021. Hall found the man after hearing someone inside his house and rushing to confront the intruder. He shared the incident on the microblogging platform through a video and later a photo of the man in handcuffs.

On June 28, 2021, the TikTok star took to social media to share CCTV footage showing a fan trespassing on his property. He shared the clip in a tweet with the caption:

"To the people that sit outside my house and record me when I leave, break onto my property, and run away when caught, please stop lmao."

Bryce Hall is yet to comment on the robbery on his property.

