2024 Four Chord Music Fest: Lineup, tickets, dates, location, & all you need to know as The All-American Rejects and more to headline

The 2024 Four Chord Music Fest is scheduled to be held from June 22, 2024, to June 23, 2024, at the Carrie Furnace in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 2024 edition of the festival is in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the event, which was first held in 2014 and annually ever since.

The festival was announced via a post on the official Instagram page on February 21, 2024:

Deluxe VIP tickets are currently available and are priced at $900 for 2-day tickets and $600 for 1-day tickets. Public tickets will be available from February 23, 2024, at 11:00 am EST and are priced at $190 for the general category and $395 for the VIP category.

Single-day tickets are also available and can be purchased at $115 for the general category and $215 for the VIP category. Parking tickets are priced at an additional $30. All tickets can be purchased from the official website of the 2024 Four Chord Music Fest.

2024 Four Chord Music Fest lineup and venue

2024 Four Chord Music Fest is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special edition at the Carrie Furnace in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The blast furnace was first established in 1884 and ran till 1982 and is now a National Historical landmark for being one of the few pre Second World War furnaces surviving in the country.

In an exclusive statement to Billboard magazine on February 21, 2024, founder Rishi Bahl elaborated on the upcoming edition and its venue, stating:

"We’ve been trying to get in there for a while. Carrie Furnace is one of the oldest blast furnaces in Pittsburgh, which obviously is known for steel. It just felt right for the 10th anniversary to bring the festival back to Pittsburgh proper, which aligns with the ethos of the festival and its blue collar, independent, DIY and anti-Live Nation endeavor."

The founder continued:

"Most things that you were into 10 years ago have not survived, so to reach the 10th anniversary of Four Chord Music Fest is something we are very proud of. We really tried to make this one the biggest and best one yet and are stoked to spend the weekend with all of you at our brand new, historical landmark of a location, The Carrie Furnace."

The full lineup for the 2024 Four Chord Music Fest is given below according to the corresponding festival day:

June 22, 2024 (Day 1):

A Day to Remember

The Story So Far

Senses Fail

State Champs

Four Year Strong

Microwave

Militarie Gun

Koyo

Eternal Boy

Driveways

Action/Adventure

Cliffdiver

Mallory Run

June 23, 2024 (Day 2):

The All-American Rejects

Something Corporate

Motion City Soundtrack

The Get Up Kids

Relient K

Taylor Acorn

Hunny

Patent Pending

Keep Flying

People R Ugly

House Parties

Goalkeeper

Don't Panic

Old Neon

The festival is partnering with the non-profit Biggies Bullies, a local organization dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of pitbull-type dogs in and around the city of Pittsburgh.

The festival is also being sponsored by the beverage brand Monster Energy Inc., as well as the rum brand Captain Morgan and the lager beer brand Pabst Blue Ribbon.

Other sponsors for the 2024 Four Chord Music Fest include printing shops PGH Print Shop and Revival Print Co as well as the radio station The X 105.9 and the law firm Max Petrunya, PC. Rounding off the sponsor's list is Feed the Scene, a food and lodging company dedicated to the needs of the touring music scene.