On August 19 and 20, the boy group INFINITE held their first concert, Comeback Again, after seven years at the KSPO Dome in the Songpa District of Seoul, South Korea.

Following their final concert in 2017, INFINITE reduced their group engagements as the members pursued individual careers and completed mandatory military service. In July 2023, they released their seventh EP, titled 13egin, marking a fresh chapter for INFINITE as they embarked on their concert tour.

INSPIRIT were over the moon upon the group's announcement of holding their first-ever group concert in seven years. On the concert stage, many members couldn't even control their tears, delivering electrifying performances one after another that lit up the stadium. These performances were accompanied by the screams, claps, and cries of fans.

Fans were overjoyed to witness the members dancing together after a long hiatus and took to social media to share their excitement. They were crying at the group's concert banner, which read that the group and fans have waited almost 2030 days for this long-awaited reunion. Fans also proudly displayed placards at the concert that read "2030 days of waiting, we've missed you."

INSPIRIT were elated to see INFINITE back on concert stage after years

As the concert began, INFINITE's debut song Come Back Again and their early popular track The Chaser marked the opening moments. The members of the boy band welcomed their fans with the familiar catchphrase, "Hello, we are INFINITE."

Around 10,000 fans echoed the response, "Hello, we are INSPIRIT," just as they did seven years ago.

In addition to the electrifying performances delivered by the group during the concert, members like Dongwoo were unable to control their tears on stage, while fellow member Sungyeol started doing push-ups during his speech to prevent himself from crying.

Member Sunggyu embraced him tightly during this emotional moment. Naturally, several videos of the members giving their best performances after seven years and performing meaningful tracks from their discography went viral on social media.

Fans were filled with emotion during the INFINITE concert, which lasted for 4 hours. As INSPIRIT didn't leave the venue, the band decided to do an encore. They performed 29 songs live with a live band, including one song without music (Can You Smile).

Fans were also elated to refute the claims by outsiders that the group had almost disbanded due to not holding a group concert for almost seven years. However, after the recent concert, fans were able to prove them wrong and were simultaneously over the moon after watching the members perform together.

They also noticed Myungsoo's great physique at the concert and couldn't stop screaming. Throughout the four-hour concert, fans were both screaming and crying.

During the concert, members of the group, including Sungkyu, Dongwoo, Woohyun, Sungyeol, L, and Sungjong, spoke to the fans present there. The group leader, Sung-kyu, explained that he named the concert after the group's debut track to make it more special. Many fans expressed their gratitude toward Sungkyu for taking the necessary steps to strengthen the group's unity and address challenges over the years.

The group played tracks from their latest album, including New Emotions and Time Difference, with a special live performance of Time Difference marking its debut.

Needless to say, INSPIRITs thoroughly enjoyed the concert and are excited for the upcoming concerts outside South Korea, notably in Japan, Macau, and Taiwan.

On August 27, INFINITE is set to embark on their journey to Japan to continue their concert series titled Comeback Again.