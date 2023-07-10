INFINITE's COMEBACK AGAIN concert tour tickets, dates, and more

Veteran K-pop idol group INFINITE will be making their comeback with an extravagant gift to fans in the means of a solo concert. The opportunity of meeting the six-member group comes after a massive gap of seven years.
On July 7, 2023, viral hit The Chaser singers announced dates for their concert titled COMEBACK AGAIN. It will take place in Seoul, Yokohama, Taipei, and Macau from August to September.
Despite the fact that few old generation K-pop fans use Twitter, INFINITE's supporters cheered the group's tour announcement. On July 10, the group posted details on tickets for the Seoul event. Given that the second-generation superstars are also releasing their first album in over five years, enthusiasm among their fans is palpable.
All we know about INFINITE's COMEBACK AGAIN concert so far: Dates, venues, and more
INFINITE is a six-member K-pop boy group (originally seven members) that debuted in 2010 under Woollim Entertainment. In 2017, Hoya left the agency. Since then, the group is made up of Sungkyu, Dongwoo, Woohyun, Sungyeol, L, and Sungjong. By 2022, all members had left Woollim Entertainment after their contract expired.
INFINITE members’ military enlistment lasted from 2018 to 2022. Their last group release was in 2018 with the regular album TOP SEED. They have now returned with greater gifts for their fans, both in terms of new music and concert meetups.
The group gave their concert tour the title of COMEBACK AGAIN, which many fans felt was simple and impactful. This will arrive after the six-member group’s official group comeback with seventh mini-album 13egin on July 31, 2023.
Take a look at the COMEBACK AGAIN concert tour dates, venues, and more below:
- Seoul, South Korea - August 19 and 20, 2023 at KSPO Dome
- Yokohama, Japan - August 27 at Pacifico Yokohama, National Convention Hall
- Taipei, Taiwan - September 2 at New Taipei City, Exhibition Hall
- Macau, China - September 9 at Studio City Event Center
Details for the tickets for INFINITE’s COMEBACK AGAIN concert in Seoul were posted on July 10. As per the information, fans can buy the tickets for the KSPO Dome on Melon’s ticketing website. The concert will be approximately 150 minutes. The prices for the same are 154,000 KRW for all seats. The ticketing for the Seoul concert will open on July 12, 2023.
More details on the Japan, Taiwan, and China shows are awaited.
Fans celebrate INFINITE’s first solo concert in nearly seven years
INFINITE's return, as well as the news of a solo concert, sparked excitement among K-pop fans. The comeback of the six-member group after more than four years as the famed second-generation group behind the hitmaker song, The Chaser, will be an exciting moment.
Moreover, since all group members left Woollim Entertainment, The Chasers will be releasing new music under a company that all six members created for themselves, titled the same as the group. Take a look at how fans reacted to the news below:
Meanwhile, The Chaser singers also released the scheduler for their upcoming album, 13egin. The group will begin posting teasers such as the tracklist, mood sampler, pre-order links, six concept photos, two music video teasers and a highlight medley from July 14 onwards.
The album will then be released on July 31 at 6 pm KST while the members will greet fans with a comeback live on the same at 8 pm KST.