INFINITE's COMEBACK AGAIN concert tour tickets, dates, and more

By Afreen Khan
Modified Jul 10, 2023 13:44 GMT
Second-gen K-pop veterans INFINITE announce solo concert after over six years (Image via Twitter/IFNT_Official_)
Veteran K-pop idol group INFINITE will be making their comeback with an extravagant gift to fans in the means of a solo concert. The opportunity of meeting the six-member group comes after a massive gap of seven years.

On July 7, 2023, viral hit The Chaser singers announced dates for their concert titled COMEBACK AGAIN. It will take place in Seoul, Yokohama, Taipei, and Macau from August to September.

Despite the fact that few old generation K-pop fans use Twitter, INFINITE's supporters cheered the group's tour announcement. On July 10, the group posted details on tickets for the Seoul event. Given that the second-generation superstars are also releasing their first album in over five years, enthusiasm among their fans is palpable.

All we know about INFINITE's COMEBACK AGAIN concert so far: Dates, venues, and more

infinite releasing an official comeback announcement and a concert schedule poster all within a span of 12 hoursare inspirits okay because i’m certainly not https://t.co/0eS9dUqEH4

INFINITE is a six-member K-pop boy group (originally seven members) that debuted in 2010 under Woollim Entertainment. In 2017, Hoya left the agency. Since then, the group is made up of Sungkyu, Dongwoo, Woohyun, Sungyeol, L, and Sungjong. By 2022, all members had left Woollim Entertainment after their contract expired.

INFINITE members’ military enlistment lasted from 2018 to 2022. Their last group release was in 2018 with the regular album TOP SEED. They have now returned with greater gifts for their fans, both in terms of new music and concert meetups.

The group gave their concert tour the title of COMEBACK AGAIN, which many fans felt was simple and impactful. This will arrive after the six-member group’s official group comeback with seventh mini-album 13egin on July 31, 2023.

Take a look at the COMEBACK AGAIN concert tour dates, venues, and more below:

  • Seoul, South Korea - August 19 and 20, 2023 at KSPO Dome
  • Yokohama, Japan - August 27 at Pacifico Yokohama, National Convention Hall
  • Taipei, Taiwan - September 2 at New Taipei City, Exhibition Hall
  • Macau, China - September 9 at Studio City Event Center

Details for the tickets for INFINITE’s COMEBACK AGAIN concert in Seoul were posted on July 10. As per the information, fans can buy the tickets for the KSPO Dome on Melon’s ticketing website. The concert will be approximately 150 minutes. The prices for the same are 154,000 KRW for all seats. The ticketing for the Seoul concert will open on July 12, 2023.

More details on the Japan, Taiwan, and China shows are awaited.

Fans celebrate INFINITE’s first solo concert in nearly seven years

we went from nothing to... infinite company, infinite anniversary reunion, infinite comeback, infinite concert, infinite asia tourwell feed in 2023? the group people thought disbanded? omggg https://t.co/ucRnj5xnjI

INFINITE's return, as well as the news of a solo concert, sparked excitement among K-pop fans. The comeback of the six-member group after more than four years as the famed second-generation group behind the hitmaker song, The Chaser, will be an exciting moment.

Moreover, since all group members left Woollim Entertainment, The Chasers will be releasing new music under a company that all six members created for themselves, titled the same as the group. Take a look at how fans reacted to the news below:

the thought of seeing infinite doing promotions for their cb, doing their concerts and many more future activities fills my heart with joy and excitement everyday 🥺 it still feels so unreal somehow.. :'>
infinite new album 🤸‍♀️ infinite on music shows 🤸‍♀️infinite on variety shows 🤸‍♀️ infinite youtube contents 🤸‍♀️ infinite dance challenges 🤸‍♀️ infinite concert 🤸‍♀️ infinite world tour 🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️
‘INFINITE Concert’ is trending in South Korea after announcement of ticketing. https://t.co/PvqEVWLUAa
I dunno how he manages but these days Sunggyu is doing 3 jobs simultaneously:💛Soloist - LV2 concert, Red Book musical, solo album 💛Infinite leader - preparing for the comeback 💛Infinite company CEO - establishing the company, getting things in order, arranging comeback
infinite comeback announcement time to save up for their comeback album, streaming, and their international concerts guys let’s go https://t.co/2ZlqfBGnhL
Infinite concert is trending in SK😊 https://t.co/vP4XiglalR
INFINITE COMPANY , INFINITE COMEBACK, INFINITE CONCERTS... trusting and supporting them was the best thing we did. they never disappoint🫂💛 twitter.com/woohyunismm/st… https://t.co/ZCZ1hkR3NI

Meanwhile, The Chaser singers also released the scheduler for their upcoming album, 13egin. The group will begin posting teasers such as the tracklist, mood sampler, pre-order links, six concept photos, two music video teasers and a highlight medley from July 14 onwards.

The album will then be released on July 31 at 6 pm KST while the members will greet fans with a comeback live on the same at 8 pm KST.

