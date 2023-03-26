25 boldest actresses to have ever lived

Despite stereotypical projections, many actresses in Hollywood have proven time and again that they are so much more than what they are expected to be. With their bold personalities and choices, they have shattered many conventions in the film industry. The actresses refused to fit within the parameters of what the industry dictated them to be, and their versatile and unique roles speak for themselves.

The work and skills they put into the projects they pick are highly remarkable, making them standout among other actors. Their bold roles have inspired many young women all over the world to dream big, fight for what they believe in, and chase their dreams no matter how hard the situation is.

From silent film-era heroines to modern-day actresses such as Helena Bonham Carter, Lupita Nyong'o, and Tilda Swinton to actresses who have inspired many generations, these actresses were ahead of their times and have thus made a mark of their own in the world of acting.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Hattie McDaniel, Cate Blanchett, and 23 other brave actresses who continue to inspire millions

1) Mary Pickford

Considered a bold trailblazer, Mary Pickford was one of the most influential silent film actresses of all time. In silent films, when studios refused to give actors screen credit, Pickford fought against it and went on to become one of the first actresses to receive billing.

During her era, when women were perceived in a certain way and were expected to be just pretty faces, she shattered those conventions and became a producer. She even co-founded United Artists and the Motion Picture Relief Fund, which is now called the Motion Picture and Television Fund.

2) Katharine Hepburn

At a time when it was mandatory for actresses to wear heels and makeup to rehearsals, actress Katharine Hepburn once chose to wear jeans at a studio, shocking the entire industry in the 30s.

The actress also once walked off-set until she received a substantial raise. Moreover, she was not afraid to chop off her hair to play a woman pretending to be a man in a project.

3) Hattie McDaniel

Hattie McDaniel was one of the bravest actresses of all time. Not only did her character Mammy win her an Oscar, she was also the first black woman to win the award.

During WWII, the War Department took a limited initiative to entertain black troops. Appalled by it, McDaniel went on to organize USO shows for them. She also fiercely fought for the black community in the film industry.

4) Meryl Streep

A winner of multiple Oscars and other prestigious accolades, Meryl Streep is an inspiration to many young and uprising actors all over the globe. With her powerful performances in Kramer vs. Kramer, The Deer Hunter, Sophie’s Choice, Out of Africa, The Bridges of Madison County, The River Wild, and many more, she has one of the most prolific acting careers of all time.

Streep is considered one-of-a-kind and a rare gem and has long advocated for equal pay and rights for women in the industry, making her a role model for many.

5) Helen Mirren

Considered one of the most classic actresses of all time, Helen Mirren has gifted the world with many impactful roles in several movies, including The Debt, The Last Station, The Queen, Calendar Girls, Trumbo, Hitchcock, and several others.

Additionally, Mirren has won many prestigious awards, including an Oscar, for her many captivating roles over several decades.

6) Frances McDormand

Frances McDormand is truly exceptional when it comes to portraying layered and unconventionally bold characters. She dominates the screen with her powerful presence and is considered one of the greatest actors of the generation.

She has given many outstanding performances in several noteworthy movies, including Hail, Caesar!, The Man Who Wasn’t There, Burn After Reading, Blood Simple, Raising Arizona, Mississippi Burning, Short Cuts, Laurel Canyon, Wonder Boys, Moonrise Kingdom, Almost Famous, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, etc.

7) Viola Davis

Davis is one of the biggest powerhouse actresses of the modern age. With fierce determination and an abundance of talent, Viola Davis has graced the screens of many standout movies over the years.

Her most remarkable acting performances in movies of all time include Doubt, The Help, Fences, Blackhat, Suicide Squad, Won't Back Down, Ender's Game, Get On Up, The Woman King, and Widows, among others.

8) Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter is considered the rule breaker of the industry. Time and again, she has proven with her offbeat choice of roles that a woman can be more than just the way they look. She is bold with her choices and carries them with a lot of pride.

Carter has given some incredible performances in several well-known movies, including A Room with a View, The Wings of the Dove, Hamlet, Howards End, Fight Club, Big Fish, Sweeney Todd, Dark Shadows, Planet of the Apes, Alice in Wonderland, and more.

9) Charlize Theron

Since the beginning of her career, Charlize Theron has made choices that define her as one of the bravest and most prominent actresses of this generation. Whether it's a serial killer or the role of a righteous feminist, she has done justice to some of the most ground-breaking roles of her career.

Some of her best movies include Monster, Mad Max: Fury Road, Young Adult, North Country, and Atomic Blonde, among others.

10) Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts is arguably one of the most popular actresses in the world of acting. After rising to fame with the fan-favorite lead role in Pretty Woman, she did not hesitate to take on some complex roles, as seen in her portrayal of the titular protagonist in Erin Brockovich.

She has many accolades under her belt, which aslo includes an Oscar. Her other notable movies comprises of Notting Hill, Eat, Pray, Love, My Best Friend's Wedding, Ocean's Eleven, Runaway Bride, etc.

11) Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton is world famous for making unconventional choices in movies. Her roles are as unique as her on-screen presence. Whether it’s a big-budget studio tentpole or an arthouse indie, the actress makes any movie more incredible with her presence and powerful performance.

Some of her best movies include We Need to Talk about Kevin, Michael Clayton, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Okja, Snowpiercer, A Bigger Splash, Doctor Strange, I Am Love, The Chronicles of Narnia.

12) Michelle Williams

Rising from the beloved TV series Dawson’s Creek, Michelle Williams did not stop to look back and gave some magnificent and bold performances over her long-spanning impressive career. She has received many awards and nominations, including multiple Oscar nominations.

Time and again, the audience has seen the actress take on challenging roles and bring them alive on screen. Some of her best movies include Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, My Week with Marilyn, Manchester by the Sea, Wendy and Lucy, The Greatest Showman, Certain Women, and The Fabelmans.

13) Saoirse Ronan

At the age of 13, Saoirse Ronan took on the complex role of Briony Tallis in Atonement and has since been considered one of the finest actresses of the modern age. Her on-screen portrayal of vulnerability, rebelliousness, and even flawed characters have made her a youth icon and a role model for aspiring actors worldwide.

Moreover, she has given genre-defining performances in many critically acclaimed movies, including Brooklyn, Lady Bird, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Little Women, Hanna, The French Dispatch, The Lovely Bones.

14) Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o's breakthrough performance in 12 Years a Slave is absolutely unforgettable, for which she went on to win an Oscar. She is considered one of the finest artists of the generation with her resseliance and zest to present the world with applaud-worthy performances each time.

Her most influential movies include Queen of Katwe, Black Panther, Us, The 355, The Jungle Book, Little Monsters, and more.

15) Penelope Cruz

Emerging as a highly talented young actor in Jamon Jamon, Penelope Cruz is certainly one of the most charismatic actresses of all time. With her ease and candidness, she takes on bold roles and presents them on screen in a way only she can do. Her talent and skills are absolutely praise-worthy.

All About My Mother, Belle Epoque, Broken Embraces, Blow, Volver, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, All the Pretty Horses, etc. are some of the best movies of Penelope Cruz.

16) Greta Gerwig

An exceptionally funny and charming actress, and now a critically acclaimed director, Greta Gerwig has broken many stereotypes in terms of her complex roles in movies. Moreover, she is not someone who is afraid to showcase flawed and real characters on screen.

Her best movies include Frances Ha, 20th Century Women, Mistress America, Greenberg, Maggie's Plan, and several others.

17) Amy Adams

Highly acclaimed actress Amy Adams has proven herself repeatedly with her powerhouse performances in several movies. Over her long-spanning career, she has played some extremely challenging and versatile roles, which have landed her many Oscar nominations.

Some of the movies where Adams delivered a phenomenal performance are American Hustle, The Fighter, The Master, Junebug, Arrival, Doubt, and Enchanted, among others.

18) Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock has made a mark in the territory as one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, something that only male actors were considered to be doing so. She is critically acclaimed for her roles in several notable action, thriller, and sci-fi movies. Moreover, like many entries on this list, she is also the holder of an Oscar.

Her most impactful performances were in movies like Bird Box, Gravity, The Blind Side, Murder by Numbers, Practical Magic, Two If by Sea, Wrestling Ernest Hemingway, The Thing Called Love, and Miss Congeniality.

19) Kate Winslet

From absolute classics to modern sci-fi movies to complex dramas to light-hearted romantic comedies, Kate Winslet has tapped her feet successfully in almost every genre. She is fearless with her choices in movies and often advocates for women's equal rights.

Her finest works include Sense and Sensibility, Hamlet, Jude, Heavenly Creatures, Titanic, Hideous Kinky, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Holy Smoke, Finding Neverland, Quills, Little Children, Iris, The Holiday, The Reader, and more.

20) Cate Blanchett

Truly one of the boldest actresses of this generation, Cate Blanchett has dominated the show on screen with her powerful and engaging performances. Each time, the actress delves deeply into every character she takes on and makes them her own. Her most recent performance in the Oscar-nominated movie Tar is one such example.

Her filmography comprises of several notewothy movies like Carol, Elizabeth, Blue Jasmine, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Hanna, Cinderella, The Aviator, Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchise, Notes on a Scandal, etc.

21) Jennifer Lawrence

Since the beginning of her career, Jennifer Lawrence has been known to take on challenging and difficult roles and pull them off brilliantly on screen. She has been given many accolades over the years, including the prestigious Academy Award for her outstanding performance in Silver Linings Playbook.

Apart from that, she has also been a part of several other noteworthy and critically acclaimed movies, including The Hunger Games movies, American Hustle, Winter’s Bone, Mother!.

22) Emma Watson

Rising from playing the role of Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise, Emma Watson has been a devoted feminist and activist who tirelessly works for the betterment of women all around the world. She is an inspiration to many young women and is considered one of the most prolific actresses in Hollywood.

Some of her best performances were seen in movies like This Is the End, My Week with Marilyn, Beauty and the Beast, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Circle, Little Women.

23) Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has been one of the most influential actresses in Hollywood. Known for her fierce and action-packed roles in movies, Jolie is also a fashion icon, humanitarian, and special representative for the UNHCR.

Along with her movies, she has been praised for her philanthropic efforts across the globe. Her most noteworthy movies include The Bone Collector, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Tourist, Wanted, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, among others.

24) Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson, one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, is certainly known for her bold choices of movies. She has equally shown her acting skills in various genres, including science fiction, fantasy, action, drama, romance and thriller. The actress has also been quite vocal about equal rights and pay for women in the entertainment industry.

Although Johansson has given remarkable performances in every film she has starred, her best ones include from movies like Lost in Translation, Marriage Story, The Avengers franchise, Hitchcock, The Horse Whisperer, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, He's Just Not That Into You, and Lucy.

25) Reese Witherspoon

With her portrayal of fan-favorite character Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon not only gained immense popularity but also broke the stereotypical idea that beautiful and fashionable girls cannot be intelligent. Since then, she has continued to give extraordinary performances in several well-known and acclaimed movies and TV series.

Her best movies and series include Wild, Big Little Lies, Walk the Line, Cruel Intentions, Best Laid Plans, American Psycho, Sweet Home Alabama, Vanity Fair, Water for Elephants, A Wrinkle in Time, and Home Again, among others.

Poll : 0 votes