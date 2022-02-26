3 Batman dialogues that are purely life lessons

Batman is not only known for his crime-fighting skills, but also for his larger-than-life catchphrases that hold deep meaning in them. Bat fanatics, who have taken a deep dive into his comics, TV shows, and movies, are aware of these lines. Here are 3 such lines that offer a life lesson to us.

1) It’s not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me

Considered to be one of the most iconic lines from Gotham's protector, the line - 'It’s not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me" - is much more than a mere movie dialog.

The catchphrase is from the movie Batman Begins (2005), where the caped crusader addresses this line to Rachel. The context lies in the incident where Batman saves her, but is not willing to boast about it.

The deeper meaning of this iconic line is that one does need to put on a fancy costume to be a hero. An ordinary person can also have the same impact, depending on their activities.

2) Maybe That's What Batman Is About. Not Winning. But Failing, And Getting Back Up. Knowing He'll Fail, Fail A Thousand Times, But Still Won't Give Up.

This iconic line from Batman has its origins in the new 52 era of DC comics. The line was addressed towards his ever faithful butler Alfred.

Batman says that one should have the grit and determination to fight back, even after a thousand failures. This is in fact a life lesson, and is not just restricted to the pages of DC Comics. It is seen that those who have shown such a character, have achieved great things in life.

3) I fear dying in here, while my city burns, and there’s no one there to save it.

This line is from the finale of the Dark Knight trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises. It came out of the caped crusader at a very challenging time, when he was all locked up in an underground prison, barely having the strength to walk.

What this iconic line echoed was the sense of responsibility and authority that Batman AKA Bruce Wayne carries when it's about saving Gotham. The bat, no matter what avatar he is in, loves his city and will do whatever it takes to save it.

The life lesson we get from this line is that no matter how tough things are, if you love something or someone, you should always go out of your way to protect it.

Edited by Titlee Sen