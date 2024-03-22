3 Body Problem: Full cast list explored

3 Body Problem is based on an immensely popular sci-fi novel by Chinese writer Liu Cixin. The TV series is created by David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the duo known for creating the epic fantasy show Game of Thrones.

Apart from keeping the character of Ye Wenjie closer to the book, the Netflix adaptation has changed other key characters. The setting of the plot has been pivoted from China to other parts of the world, making it more appealing to the global audience. The show features an international cast with actors from all over the world.

Someone or something is targeting scientists, and it might not be earthly. But whoever it is, it's watching and listening. This line, rephrased from the trailer sums up the premise of Netflix's new sci-fi show 3 Body Problem.

The primary cast of 3 Body Problem

1) Zine Tseng as Ye Wenjie

The novel begins in the crazy times of the Chinese Cultural Revolution, where teenagers are killing their teachers for defiance of the party's ideology. Zine Tseng plays Ye Wenjie, an astrophysicist who witnesses her father's violent death at the hands of the lunatics.

Bruised and broken Ye Wenjie gives up on the mercilessness of humanity and gets closer to nature. However, the brilliant astrophysicist soon sets the entire story of 3 Body Problem in motion.

Zine Tseng is relatively new to Hollywood and before landing this role, she played a role in a short film called Learning English.

2) Rosalind Chao as older Ye Wenjie

Rosalind Chao is no stranger to starring in adaptations of brilliant Chinese novels. Before 3 Body Problem, she starred in The Joy Luck Club, Star Trek, What Dreams May Come, and most recently in Plus One by Jeff Chan.

Chao plays the older version of Ye Wenjie, who in the present time is trying to solve unsolvable mysteries and save humanity.

3) Eiza González as Auggie Salazar

Eiza González plays Auggie Salazar, who is the founder and chief scientific officer of a nanotech company. She is trying to bridge the scientific divide between rich and poor and use science to make people's lives better. Her life changes when she starts seeing a live countdown in her visions, forcing her to go on a quest to seek the truth.

Eiza is among the more successful Mexican actresses working in Hollywood today. She has been a part of multiple big projects such as Godzilla vs Kong, Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, and Baby Driver among others before becoming a part of 3 Body Problem.

4) John Bradley as Jack Rooney

A devoted Manchester City FC fan Jack Rooney was a part of Oxford 5, a close group of brilliant scientists. However, he decides to leave and starts a multi-million dollar snack company called Jack's Snacks.

But fate would bring him back to science when he teamed up to play a new VR game with Jin. The no-filter soccer fan gets entangled in the world ending events in unexpected ways.

John Bradley is instantly recognizable for any Game of Thrones fan. He played Samwell Tarley, the best friend of John Snow.

5) Liam Cunningham as Thomas Wade

Another Game of Thrones veteran, famous for playing the dependable confidante to Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen. Sir Davos Seawoth is playing Thomas Wade, leader of an elite intelligence agency who is trying to uncover the mystery behind the murders of scientists.

6) Jonathan Pryce as Mike Evans

Sir Jonathan Pryce is an Oscar-nominated Welsh actor, who also played a part in Game of Thrones. He is a veteran of stage and television and is now making a mark in films as well with his last outing being The Two Popes.

The two-time Tony Award-winning actor plays Mike Ewans, an environmentalist whose disappointment in humanity rivals that of Ye Wenjie.

7) Benedict Wong as Da Shi

Benedict Wong is playing Da Shi, an ex-intelligence officer who is now a detective investigating the murders of scientists. The no-nonsense detective works with Wade and is tasked to keep an eye on the Oxford 5.

Benedict regularly appears in Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wong, the part-time Sorcerer Supreme and the full-time friend and critic of Dr. Strange.

8) Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand

Saul Durnad is another member of the Oxford 5, who is battling the inner demon of inadequacy. He has a complicated romantic history with Auggie and is still working in the lab with Dr. Vera, their former college professor.

Before joining the cast of 3 Body Problem, Jovan Adepo worked in films including Fences, Mother, and Babylon.

9) Jess Hong as Jin Cheng

Jin Cheng is a genius in particle physics and works as a researcher at Imperial College London. When the accelerators start making incomprehensible errors, Jin's work comes to a halt. Soon she finds out that there is a bigger force at play here, and the world might end soon.

Before playing a member of Oxford 5, Jess Hong starred in Inked, a Chinese-English television show.

10) Marlo Kelly as Tatiana

Tatiana played by Marlo Kelly is a part of Mark Evans' organization who soon becomes a key figure in Da Shi's investigation.

Marlo Kelly has previously worked on projects such as Joe vs. Parole, Dare Me, and Patricia Moore.

3 Body Problem also boasts of talented supporting cast including Alex Sharp, Saamer Usmani, Perry Young, Eve Ridley, and Sea Shimooka. The showrunners David and Dan were heavily criticized for the last season of Game of Thrones, with the 3 Body Problem, they have a strong chance of gaining their fans' trust back.