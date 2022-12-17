3 chilling details about John Aegerter's murder

Brookfield, Wisconsin, businessman John Aegerter was not a mystery to authorities, who reportedly arrested his killer not long after discovering his dead body in the garage of his house on the 14300 block of Golf Parkway. Aegerter was beaten and strangled to death, and his body was found tied up, duct-taped, and covered with plastic bags during a welfare check on June 22, 2011.

Lynn Hajny and Tommy Douyette were charged with being parties to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide. Both, however, entered their respective plea deals for shorter sentences. Douyette, who authorities believed carried out the killing, was given a 30-year prison term along with 20 years of extended supervision, while Hajny, who entered an Alford plea, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

John Aegerter's case is also believed to have raised a conspiracy theory that shocked the Wauwatosa Police Department, and this article will further elaborate on a few key details about the 2011 murder case.

John Aegerter murder case: Three quick facts to know about the beating and strangulation death of the Brookfield businessman

1) John Aegerter's body was found by one of his employees and authorities during a welfare check

Businessman John Aegerter was found dead in the garage of his Brookfield home when one of his workers, Jeremy Swenson, and the police showed up for a welfare check. Aegerter owned Air Page Corp. in Milwaukee, a few satellite radio companies, and numerous radio transmission towers, and when he failed to show up for work, Swenson was sent to check on him, who then called the cops.

Aegerter's body was found in the garage at his residence in the 14300 block of Golf Parkway. His face, legs, and head were all duct taped and tied up, and his head was covered in plastic bags with an electrical cord bound around his neck.

2) Lynn Hajny, the wife of one of Aegerter's former emplyees, wished to acquire all his assets

Hajny, who was the wife of one of John Aegerter's longtime friends and employees, Albert "Al" Hajny, was the alleged mastermind behind the killing. She claimed that the victim owed her husband money and allegedly manipulated her boyfriend of 14 years Tommy Douyette into participating in the act.

Authorities claimed that Douyette was the one who attacked the businessman after Lynn lured him out of his house. The boyfriend later disclosed to authorities that Lynn wanted to kill Aegerter and dismember his body to be disposed of to pose as him and liquidate all of his assets. Sources state that the victim's assets were worth millions.

3) During the investigation, authorities found that Lynn Hajny had plotted the murder with another man named Mark Finken

After authorities arrested the killer couple, Douyette gave a statement, claiming that Hajny and one of her friends, who worked as a Wauwatosa police clerk, planned to murder John Aegerter.

Mark Finken, a 43-year-old police clerk, killed himself in the middle of the investigation but claimed in his suicide note that he was not involved. On July 23, he shot and killed himself in the garage of his Wauwatosa residence after being questioned twice by Brookfield police.

According to reports, Finken and Lynn Hajny were connected by incriminating evidence that included four phone calls he got from her in the late night hours of June 21 and a call he made to Hajny.

Oxygen's Killer Couples is scheduled to revisit John Aegerte's murder case on December 14, 2022, at 7:00 pm ET.

