3 chilling details about Tara Grinstead murder case

The bone-chilling Tara Grinstead murder case is all set to be explored in the upcoming brand new episode of the highly popular and engaging true-crime documentary series CBS' 48 Hours. It is the 59th episode of Season 34 and the episode will be released on CBS, on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 10/9C.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

The title of the brand new episode of 48 Hours is The Tara Grinstead Mystery. According to the official synopsis for the episode given by CBS:

"A former beauty queen vanishes. One man said he had answers. Why didn’t anyone listen?. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday."

Teacher and beauty pageant contestant Tara Grinstead was reportedly murdered in 2005 by Bo Dukes. Since the sneak peek video for the latest Episode 59 of Season 34 was dropped by CBS' 48 Hours, viewers have been buzzing with curiosity to learn all about the hair-raising murder case.

On that note, let's jump right in and find out all about the spine-chilling 2005 murder case of Tara Grinstead.

#1 Who was Tara Grinstead?

The hair-raising case goes back to 2005. Reportedly, at the time, Grinstead was a 30-year-old beauty pageant contestant and teacher, originally from Hawkinsville, Georgia. She was a loving and caring teacher at Irwin County High School in Ocilla, Georgia. She was a history teacher.

As stated by her best friend Maria Woods Harber in an interview:

"She was radiant,...I mean, she had the biggest smile. She could tell you anything to make you feel better." (Via CBS News)

Her dream was to become a school principal. She was reportedly going to night classes as she was determined to achieve her goal. Tara reportedly won the Miss Tifton pageant in 1999. She then went on to take part in the Miss Georgia pageant competition that also took place in 1999.

Undoubtedly, Grinstead had a bright future and a wonderful life ahead of her. However, everything changed when a terrifying incident rattled the entire Georgia community.

#2 How did she die?

On October 24, 2005, Tara was reported missing by her close relatives and friends after she did not report to school, which was unlike Tara. When authorities went to search her home, they found an unmade bed and a broken night lamp inside her room, denoting that she had to struggle with someone.

In 2017, it was reportedly revealed that she was brutally strangled to death during a robbery at her house. Thereafter, Tara's dead body was burned to the ground at the pecan orchard.

#3 Who killed her?

Reportedly, a man named Bo Dukes cold-bloodedly murdered the beauty pageant contestant and teacher at her home in Georgia. It was revealed in 2022 by Ryan Duke, who was initially convicted for the murder of Tara.

Later on, Ryan's sentence time was decreased to ten years by the Georgia court. Bo Dukes was eventually arrested and convicted for the murder of Grinstead.

Both Ryan Duke and Bo Dukes have charges against them for burning Tara's dead body in a neighboring county.

Don't forget to catch Episode 59 of CBS 48 Hours Season 34, which premieres on Saturday, August 20, 2022, on CBS.

